Trains are not stopping at Mile End station because of a person on the tracks.
Unconfirmed reports suggest the station has also been closed on Tuesday morning (December 4).
Gary Parlour said on Twitter that "tonnes" of emergency services were arriving at the station just before 10.30am.
Others reported that the station had been "evacuated" and closed.
The official District Line Twitter account confirmed trains were not stopping at Mile End due to a person on the tracks.
It said: "Mile End Station - Trains are not stopping at this station due to a person on the tracks. Update to follow."
Central Line facing longest delays because of the incident
The official Central Line Twitter account says the delays are ‘severe’
'Uneasy feeling' for passenger who was evacuated
It sounds like there were worrying scenes in the station as the emergency services moved people clear:
Transport for London confirm the station is closed
This information has been uploaded to the TfL website.
Travellers wanting to use the Central or District Lines from the station will need to seek alternative routes:
Mile End: Closed - This station is closed due to a person on the track
Central Line: No service Leytonstone to Liverpool Street due to a person on the track, SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line. London Buses, TfL Rail, Abellio and Great Western accepting valid London Underground tickets via any reasonable route.
Reports of '20 paramedics' trying to help someone under a train
Very disturbing reports on Twitter but the emergency response has been quick.
We’ll bring you official information as soon as we can.
Photo shows emergency response outside station
Ambulance and fire crews are outside the station
A map of the area
The station is just off the A11, near Queen Mary University in east London
Nearby roads are also affected
According to this report on Twitter, the emergency services presence is causing congestion outside the station on the roads, too:
Station 'evacuated'
Several witnesses are talking about an evacuation of the station, with others sharing images of emergency services outside the station:
The District Line announcement about a person on the tracks
This was the official confirmation that someone was on the tracks and trains were being stopped: