Trains are not stopping at Mile End station because of a person on the tracks.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the station has also been closed on Tuesday morning (December 4).

Gary Parlour said on Twitter that "tonnes" of emergency services were arriving at the station just before 10.30am.

Others reported that the station had been "evacuated" and closed.

The official District Line Twitter account confirmed trains were not stopping at Mile End due to a person on the tracks.

It said: "Mile End Station - Trains are not stopping at this station due to a person on the tracks. Update to follow."

