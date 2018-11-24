A police officer was spotted bleeding outside a London railway station after they were stabbed.
One witness, who uses the Twitter account @stanikzai_19, said they saw an officer "in blood" at the front of Ilford station in east London on Friday night (November 23).
The British Transport Police confirmed the stabbing and said a man had been arrested.
But they also appealed to the public for witnesses to come forward.
The force tweeted: "Police officer stabbed outside Ilford Railway Station, around 9.45pm last night (Friday November 23).
"Were you there? Did you witness the attack?
"Man has been arrested.
"Text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 - quote 659 of 23/11/2018."
More to follow.
Scroll down for the latest updates on this story.
Were you affected? Email liam.trim@reachplc about this or another local story to have your say.
What we know for sure so far
- At 9.45pm on Friday (November 23) a British Transport Police officer was approached outside Ilford station while on duty
- They were then attacked with a knife
- The London Ambulance Service took the officer to hospital
- The officer - a male- is being treated for his injuries
- They are not thought to be life-threatening
- A man has been arrested
What should you do if you can help the police?
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information can contact BTP by sending a text to 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 - quoting reference 659 of 23/11/2018.
Praise for police after witness saw officer 'in blood'
Reports about officer's injuries
Reports suggest the police officer’s injuries are not life-threatening
Did you witness the attack?
The main entrance of the station was closed last night after the attack
We will bring you the latest on accessing the station as soon as we can.