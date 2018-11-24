A police officer was spotted bleeding outside a London railway station after they were stabbed.

One witness, who uses the Twitter account @stanikzai_19, said they saw an officer "in blood" at the front of Ilford station in east London on Friday night (November 23).

The British Transport Police confirmed the stabbing and said a man had been arrested.

But they also appealed to the public for witnesses to come forward.

The force tweeted: "Police officer stabbed outside Ilford Railway Station, around 9.45pm last night (Friday November 23).

"Were you there? Did you witness the attack?

"Man has been arrested.

"Text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 - quote 659 of 23/11/2018."

