A man in his 20s is in a "serious condition" in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in east London.
The victim suffered "multiple stab wounds" and was found on Thursday morning (November 15), according to the Metropolitan Police.
Officers were called to Homerton Road in Hackney at 10.58am.
Police attended the scene with the London Ambulance Service.
No arrests have been made but police continue to investigate the stabbing.
Where do police believe stabbing took place?
A crime scene remains in place as police investigate the stabbing this morning.
Kingsmead Way is the centre of the police cordon. It’s here that officers believe the attack took place.
Police confirm another stabbing on London's streets
The Metropolitan Police told us:
“The man has been taken to an east London Hospital in a serious condition,” the Metropolitan Police said. “Next of kin have been informed. “A crime scene is in place in Kingsmead Way, E9; the suspected scene of the assault.”