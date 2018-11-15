A man in his 20s is in a "serious condition" in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in east London.

The victim suffered "multiple stab wounds" and was found on Thursday morning (November 15), according to the Metropolitan Police.

Officers were called to Homerton Road in Hackney at 10.58am.

Police attended the scene with the London Ambulance Service.

No arrests have been made but police continue to investigate the stabbing.

