A man in his twenties is fighting for his life in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed multiple times.

The Metropolitan Police are at this stage treating the savage attack as GBH with intent but as yet no one has been arrested.

Officers were called to Kingsland Road, in Hackney, at 6.29am on Saturday morning (November 24).

The London Ambulance Service also attended and found the victim suffering from stab injuries.



He has been taken to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.



Police say a crime scene remains in place.

A police spokesman added: "Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.



"Anyone with information is requested to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1802/24Nov or Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111."

London's violent crime wave continues

Late on Friday (November 23) there were two other stabbings in London.

In Southall another man in his twenties was taken to hospital.

While in Ilford a British Transport Police officer was left bleeding - according to reports from witnesses - after he was attacked with a knife outside Ilford station.

In west London alone the trend of violent crime in 2018 has continued on the streets in recent weeks.

Our timeline below takes you through some of the most recent attacks but there have been other incidents too - such as a stabbing in Harlesden - since we compiled the list.

Time Line 14 of the most recent stabbings and shootings in west London Man found with gunshot wounds in Isleworth - November 14 Armed police were called to Isleworth after a shooting on Wednesday, November 14. We were told that the London Ambulance Service called the Metropolitan Police to the scene in Holme Court at around 9.08pm. A police spokesman added on Thursday, November 15: "Officers attended with specialist firearms colleagues. "A male was discovered in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. "He was taken to a west London hospital where he is described as being in a stable condition. "At this stage there have been no arrests. "A crime scene remains in place. "Officers from the Trident and Area Crime Command investigate. "Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7960/14 Nov." Ealing shooting - November 13 The Isleworth shooting came just a day after another in west London. Thankfully though, no one was injured when a gun went off in Ealing. Metropolitan Police were called to Almond Avenue, not far from South Ealing Tube station, at 3.45am on Tuesday (November 13) to reports of a firearm being dischaged. Officers rushed to the location and found two bullet casings. No one was found to be injured. Leaflets were handed out in the aftermath as police tried to find out what happened. Harrow stabbing - November 13 On the same day as a gun going off in Ealing, a 17-year-old was stabbed in Harrow. The teen was found in a park. A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called at approximately 3.45pm on Tuesday, November 13 to reports of a stabbing in Gooseacre Lane, Harrow. “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a 17-year-old male in nearby Woodcock Park suffering stab injuries. “He was taken to hospital, his injuries were deemed not life threatening. Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.” Harlesden shooting - November 12 Armed police were called on Monday (November 12) after another shooting. Metropolitan Police said the injuries caused were “non life-threatening” on Tuesday morning (November 13). Firearms officers were sent out at 7.52pm to reports of a shooting in Church Road in Harlesden and a crime scene was put in place while officers investigated what exactly happened. “No arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing,” a spokesman for the Met said the next day. Feltham stabbing - November 11 The sad trend for Londoners at the moment continued on November 11 with a stabbing in Feltham. The victim this time, who was aged in his 20s, was knifed in Bideford Close. He was found a few metres away in Exeter Road, Metropolitan Police said. Emergency services were called to the residential street at 6.03pm on Sunday (November 11), along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS). The victim was stabbed several times in the legs. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening Hayes shooting scare - November 11 Also on Sunday, November 11, there were further fears about shots being fired in west London. Metropolitan Police were called to Broadway Parade, on Coldharbour Lane in Hayes, at 5.25pm following reports of a gun going off. Officers rushed to the location and recovered pellets. No one was found to be injured this time. Shepherd's Bush stabbing - November 7 There were fears for an 18-year-old’s life when police were called at midday on Wednesday (November 7) to reports of a stabbing in Willow Vale, around the corner from QPR’s stadium, Loftus Road. Police confirmed the next day the young man was no longer in a critical condition and his life was not believed to be in danger. But it was another concerning stabbing incident in our part of the city. Stabbing in Kensington - November 2 A knife fight between two members of catering staff led to Sony’s Kensington headquarters being evacuated, with two men arrested and being taken to hospital. Again armed police were involved, as they deployed to Derry Street and cordoned off surrounding roads, including Kensington High Street, in order to deal with the incident. It is believed the attack occurred inside the building at around 11am on Friday (November 2). The two men found with stab injuries were both arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm at the time. West Hampstead stabbing - October 28 A 17-year-old boy received what was described as a severe and “potentially life-changing” stab wound to his arm in a fight with an unknown man and woman near West Hampstead underground station. Police believe the victim left the station at 5.54pm on Sunday (October 28), followed by a man and woman who fought him on West End Lane for as yet unknown reasons before re-entering the station without paying. There was no apparent motive for the attack at the time. Man stabbed in neck at Shepherd Bush Green - October 28 Uxbridge Road was cordoned off near Shepherd’s Bush Green by police after a man in his 50s was stabbed in the neck. Metropolitan Police were called to the stabbing in Shepherd’s Bush just after 9pm on Sunday (October 28). The injuries were later deemed non life-threatening. Boy, 16, stabbed - October 27 This incident was another example of the young being the primary victims of the wave of violent crime across the city. A 16-year-old boy was stabbed three times in a brutal attack in Crane Park. As well as the teenage boy, a girl of the same age was also found at the Hanworth park with a broken arm by police at 9pm on Saturday (October 27). Murder charge in Hendon - October 26 A man was found stabbed to death at a home in Hendon. He was later named as 47-year-old Martin Welsh. The Met were called to reports of a man stabbed in Greyhound Hill on Friday, October 26 at 11.39pm. Paramedics and police tried to save his life but he was pronounced dead at the scene. An arrest was made and charges were brought against a 43-year-old woman. Knife chase - October 24 A man was chased by a group of knife-wielding men before being stabbed in Northolt. The victim, a man in his 30s, was found by police on Byron Way, near to Rectory Park, suffering with a stab injury, and was rushed to hospital on October 24. His injuries were not considered life-threatening at the time of the attack. Death of 'one in a million' - October 11 A passenger in a Mercedez Benz which crashed into pedestrians in Hayes died after he was found with a gunshot wound. He was later hailed as "one in a million" in moving tributes. Emergency services were called to West Drayton Road at around 2.40pm on October 11. Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries but the passenger of the car, who is reported to have been shot at the nearby Lidl in Uxbridge Road, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was named as Hashim Ali Ahmed by police. Kamrul Uddin, 22, who described Hashim as his “best friend and brother”, said: “Hashim was one in a million, he was loved and a caring person, who always had a smile on his face.” The Hayes area was subjected to more shootings in the weeks before Hashim's death - proving that the problems with violent crime have been present throughout 2018.

