A murder investigation has been launched in London after a man who was repeatedly stabbed died.

Met Police were called to Kingsland Road, at the junction with Waterson Street, in Hackney, east London, at 6.29am on Saturday (November 24) following reports of a man being injured.

Officers, London's Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service paramedics attended and found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab injuries.

He was taken to a central London hospital in a critical condition. Sadly he died in hospital a few hours later.

While formal identification has not yet been carried out, his next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A crime scene remains in place and as part of this, temporary road closures are also in effect and motorists are advised to avoid the area in Hackney.

No arrests have been made.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating along with police in Hackney.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

London's violent crime wave continues

Late on Friday (November 23) there were two other stabbings in London.

In Southall another man in his twenties was taken to hospital.

While in Ilford a British Transport Police officer was left bleeding - according to reports from witnesses - after he was attacked with a knife outside Ilford station.

In west London alone the trend of violent crime in 2018 has continued on the streets in recent weeks.

Our timeline below takes you through some of the most recent attacks but there have been other incidents too - such as a stabbing in Harlesden - since we compiled the list.