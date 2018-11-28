The video will start in 8 Cancel

A gang of four have been found guilty of a "sickening attack" which involved pouring a noxious liquid down a 21-year-old's throat.

Two victims, both aged 21 at the time of the crime, were lured to an address on June 13 before they were ambushed in a violent attack which left them with serious injuries.

One of the victims also had the noxious liquid forcibly poured down his throat, leaving him with serious internal injuries.

Both young men had the dangerous substance, the makeup of which has not been made public by police, thrown at them.

Following a two-week trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court four people have been found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and actual bodily harm.

The court heard the attack was revenge for a video posted online.

The 21-year-old who had the liquid poured down his throat suffered severe internal injuries and was put into an induced coma in hospital. Luckily, he has now made a full recovery.

Police praised the victims for giving evidence in court during the trial, recounting their horrific experiences at an address in Ilford back in June. The gang were caught in the same month as the attack after a public appeal by the Met.

Who were the attackers?

William Deo, 20, of no fixed abode, Makayla Hajaig, 19 of Barley Lane, Chadwell Heath, Redbridge, and Adam Badejo, 30, of Keppel Road, Dagenham, Essex have all been named after being found guilty.

Another 30-year-old man, convicted of the same offences, cannot be named for legal reasons.

All four have been remanded in custody until they will find out their sentences on December 17.

'A sickening attack'

Sergeant Matt Taylor, from the Met’s East Area Command Unit, said both the victims had been brave during the trial.

He added: "This was a sickening attack which left both young victims with serious injuries and is something that will stay with them for a long time.

“I would like to commend the bravery of both men who had to relive their experience when giving evidence in court, as well as the investigating officers who worked tirelessly to bring these offenders to justice.”

