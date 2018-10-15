Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ever wondered what everyone else think about the area or town you grew up?

While many throughout the rest of the UK may see London and Londoners as one, those of us lucky to call this city our home know just how diverse it is really is.

Acton shares a border with Chiswick but little else and east London as a whole is very different to west London – even the slang starts to change a little bit.

So keeping tabs on how we define each area is the Urban Dictionary, the users of which offer some funny, some rude and some err…interesting definitions of your ends.

Keep reading and you’ll see what we mean.

Hackney

(Image: Chris Dorney / Getty Images)

Simply: “Hackney da baddest part of london.......we got ppl scared as hell dwn here!!!!”

Another definition given is: “To be of poor or crappy quality. To be jimmy rigged. To be poor. To look like a caveman.”

Though it’s not clear if that one has any direct link with Hackney the area.

Romford

Hmm…

“The epicentre of the UK chav explosion.”

Camden

(Image: Silvia Cozzi / Getty Images)

It starts off nice…

“Camden, London very cool place if you want to be stabbed or want to buy some crack cocaine it is the lowlife centre of the universe.

“Hay do you want to buy some crack?

“No.

“Repeat 15 times in 5 minutes at Camden Lock.”

Lewisham

In case you ever thought of going to Lewisham in your top hat…

“A quaint town in London. Go there with a posh accent and you will be stabbed. Good train station. Horrible shops.

“Person 1: Shall I go to Lewisham?

“Person 2: Sure, just don't wear your top hat.”

Croydon

(Image: Whitemmay / Getty Images)

An ode to Croydon (AKA Croytopia, apparently), Urban Dictionary style.

“What a wonderful place. Why?

“- It's an easy commute to London by train - Victoria in under 20 min, London Bridge in under 15 min. Plenty of other London stations especially in the City, and in double-quick time. Better than the tube.

“- Beautiful houses with gardens are in plentiful supply and are cheaper than anywhere else in London. Fact.

“- Westfield thinks it's so fab that they are spending millions upon millions of cash to update the town centre. Westfield know their shizzle.

“Most people who do not know the delights of Croydon speak ill of it. This is because they have heard other people slag it off and they think they must repeat what they hear. That's fine. We don't want their kind in Croytopia. Don't tell them how brilliant it is or they'll all want to move there.”

And another more concise definition: “The greatest f****n place ever. S***s on other London Boroughs like Bromley, Sutton and Lewisham.”

Enfield

A guided tour through Enfield thanks to user n18 ruude boi.

“A North London Borough.

“Extremely diverse area. From the classy north-west of the borough (Hadley Wood, Oakwood) to the vibrant but chav filled centre (Enfield Town) to the deprived and crime-filled s***holes of the south-east of the borough (Edmonton, Ponders End, Southbury).

“Surrounded by the boroughs of Haringey, Barnet, and Waltham Forest, and crappy little Waltham Cross and Cheshunt outside of London.”

Brixton

(Image: Elena Chaykina / Getty Images)

This is probably out of date now…

“Some a******e says that Brixton isn't that much more dangerous than other parts of London. Perhaps that a******e should consider getting off the weed and read some police statistics for Lambeth. Start at Cold Harbour Lane having the dubious distinction of being statistically the most dangerous street in the U.K. and move on from there.

“Time to get into reality, tough guy.”

Stratford

Well, not quite…

“An area of northeast London, UK, situated in Newham, one of the poorest boroughs in the city. It has recently acquired some degree of fame as the location of the main Olympic Stadium for London 2012, leading to it becoming known as the "Olympic Borough".

The problem with this is that it has led to the whole area being a perpetually unfinished mess of roadworks and chewing gum, with the glitz and glamour of Westfield and the Stadium separated by a literal wall of shops from the grimy residential areas full of kebab houses, flower shops and knife crime. In short, a complete and utter mess.

To be avoided if at all possible - unless you live there, in which case you probably don't have enough money to leave.”

(Image: Amanda Lewis / Getty Images)

At least they didn’t call it ‘Crackton’.

“A notorious area in west London (except West Acton) known to be the west London capital of drugs and is known to be a "Crip" area. Also home of the largest council estate in west London ‘South Acton Estate’ with well over 2,000 flats.”

And Acton in conversation:

Homie 1: "So you wanna go Actife (barbers) in Acton."

Homie 2: "Na man too much goonz there."

Tottenham

A bleak review of Tottenham.

“The most GRIM part of north London.

“Where the youth shoot for fun.

“And the Police have no power against the goons that run the streets.

“Known for SHO SHO.”