A former London school teacher has been jailed for sexually touching a pupil in a cupboard.

Andrew Charles Embling "abused the trust" of the 15-year-old girl he touched, according to a police officer who helped bring him to justice.

The 36-year-old will serve nine months in prison after being sentenced on Friday (November 30) at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

What happened?

The court heard that Embling asked the victim to collect some books for him from a cupboard.

She went to the cupboard to look for the books but could not find them.

He then went back to the cupboard with the victim to assist her.

It was while Embling was inside the cupboard with the pupil that he sexually assaulted her.

She immediately told a friend what had happened and then informed a teacher.

Embling was suspended with immediate effect and the police and local authority were informed.

The offence took place on January 10 2017, at a secondary school in Hornchurch, Havering.

At the time, Embling's victim was only 15.

He was arrested by police on January 13 2017 and charged on March 29 2018.

Embling's sentence

Embling, of Coxtie Green Road Brentwood, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual touching of a female on October 22.

On November 30, he was given a custodial sentence of nine months but he was also issued with a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.

Victim's 'great courage'

The Metropolitan Police praised the teenage victim who reported Embling.

Investigating officer PC Clare Henson, from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, said: “Embling abused the trust this student put in him and saw his opportunity to use his position to betray the victim by sexually touching her.

“The young victim has shown great courage and maturity in coming forward and disclosing what happened, and giving evidence against Embling in court.

“I would also like to praise the school for their response to this incident, their assistance during the investigation and the ongoing support they have provided to the students at the school.”

