The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV footage shows a woman punch, slap and rob her victim as she withdrew money from a cashpoint.

The victim, a woman in her early 40s, was taking out money from an ATM when a second woman, in her late teens, was waiting behind her.

This second woman then approached the victim, punched and slapped her, and then stole the money she had just withdrawn at 3.10pm in Leytonstone Road, Newham, on Wednesday (November 28).

The suspect is described as a black woman in her late teens.

The incident was recorded on CCTV and police are releasing the images to help find the suspect.

Detective Inspector Steve Bluemore of Newham CID, said: "This was a shocking attack in broad daylight and we know a number of people were passing at the time.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognises the suspect to contact police immediately."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Quote CAD 4628/28NOV

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.