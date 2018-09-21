Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Greenwich pubs benefit from being in a part of London that is partly in the city and partly in the suburbs.

Getting the best of both worlds means pubgoers could one day order a pint at a lively spot by the river overlooking Canary Wharf and the next sip on cider closer to Eltham Palace without leaving the borough.

But where are the best places to go?

Here are the six best pubs in Greenwich, as decided by reviewers on Trip Advisor.

6. Pelton Arms

Pelton Arms ranks highly for its food and atmosphere and is especially lauded for its Sunday Roast.

Every Thursday it’s ten per cent off all wine and draught beer, making this a good choice to kick-start the countdown to the weekend.

23-25 Pelton Road, 0208 858 0572

5. The Gipsy Moth

Next to the Cutty Sark and a view of the river at a slight distance, the location doesn’t get much better for a pub.

The fish and chips come highly recommended.

60 Greenwich Church Street, 0208 858 0786

4. Greenwich Union

The pub, commonly known as ‘The Union’, has a more modern décor.

The bar does not serve ‘mainstream products’ but serves a selection of more than 150 beers from around the world and every pint is full of unpasteurised beer.

56 Royal Hill, 0208 692 6258

3. Kings Arms

(Image: tupungato / Getty Images)

The Kings Arms sells itself as a place where you can get away from the city without leaving it at all – thanks in no small part to its beer garden.

It’s also across the street from Greenwich Park, making a great spot to relax on a nice day.

16 King William Walk, 0208 858 4544

2. The Plume of Feathers

The Plume of Feathers finished as runner-up in the The Campaign for Real Ale South East London’s branch pub of the year 2018 award and it’s not difficult to see why.

More than half of Trip Advisor’s 243 reviewers ranked the pub as excellent – the highest rating.

19 Park Vista, 0208 858 1661

1. The Prince of Greenwich

The Prince of Greenwich is more than just a pub, with its antique style layout promising to take you “through the centuries2, according to its website.

On Trip Advisor, it is ranked as the 38 best restaurant in London out of a massive 18,749.

72 Royal Hill, 0208 692 6089