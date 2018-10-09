Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Earl's Court Road was closed for nearly two hours after a pedestrian was hit by a van.

Police blocked the road at about 8.30pm last night (October 8) at the junction with Hogarth Road, just opposite Earl's Court station.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital but his life is in no danger and no arrests have been made.

The road reopened at 10.15pm.

Police warned of “significant disruption” on the roads and advised drivers to stay away from the area.

Kensington and Chelsea Police tweeted: "Police on the scene and dealing with a road traffic collision in Earl's Court Road - a male pedestrian was in collision with a van.

"We await an update on his condition - road closures are in place and significant travel disruption is expected. Please avoid the area - we are working to reopen the roads as quick as possible."