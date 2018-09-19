Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After being rated as 'good' in their last inspection in 2014, The Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School in Ealing has now been given an 'outstanding' award by Ofsted in their latest report.

The Ofsted inspectors visited the school on Greenford Road, Greenford , on July 3 and the glimmering report was published on September 10.

Mr Kiely, Headteacher at the school, is thrilled with the results and explained a couple of reasons why the school is of such a high standard.

He said: "I think a particular feature of the school is quiet clearly the strong relationships between pupils and teachers.

(Image: Martin Stewart/The Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School)

"We have a strict framework around behaviour, uniform and manners which is implemented in a way that is sympathetic to students, so they feel security.

"The pupils are characterised as typical young Londoners, they are ambitious, alway wanting to learn and achieve, so hopefully we give them this framework and atmosphere they need.

"Our learning is excellent, and the inclusion team here are so good."

(Image: The Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School)

The Ofsted report also clearly outlines the strong leadership skills The Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School possesses and also the positive attitudes of the students.

The report states: "Pupils’ behaviour is outstanding. They have exceptional attitudes to learning and their conduct around the school is exemplary.

"Support for pupils’ personal development and welfare is outstanding. The ethos of the school, the ‘Wiseman spirit’, helps all pupils feel included, valued and safe."

The good news doesn't stop there for the Ealing secondary school as this years A Level and GSCE students also achieved amazing grades.

Mr Kiely said: "Since the inspectors came we have had examinations results which are spectatular.

"85% of students achieved five or more strong passes at GSCE including English and Mathematics. This wasn't even known at the time of inspection.

"At A Level results, 26 students got all A* and A grades. 33% of all A Level grades were A* or A grades, which is by the far the best we have had."