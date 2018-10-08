Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunken yob who urinated on the war memorial in Shepherd’s Bush has been jailed for two weeks.

Lee Taylor was spotted by officers on patrol on Tuesday (October 2) just before midnight and arrested on the spot.

The 33-year-old showed up in Westminster Magistrates Court two days later and admitted he was drunk and disorderly in public – which breached a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Taylor, of no fixed abode, was sentenced on the same day to 14 days imprisonment and fined £115.

Sergeant James Burgess told getwestlondon : "We take anti-social behaviour seriously and this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated."

The memorial, which is a listed building, stands in honour of fallen soldiers from both world wars.

Inscribed is ‘In grateful and honoured memory of the men of this borough who fell in the Great War 1914-1918’ and ‘Also of those who gave their lives in the Second World War 1939-1945’.