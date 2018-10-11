Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Getting around Islington by car? Looking for a place to park? Well, we've pulled together a handy guide to help you out.

If you are going shopping, heading to the cinema or eating out it is always handy to know where the easiest place to park is.

These include off-street car parks, pay and display spots, supermarket short stay car parks and getting a resident permit.

We also explain below how you can buy parking vouchers and look up local parking restrictions.

Off-street car parks

Islington has only a handful of large and covered car parks.

Upper Street

(Image: Google)

The Business Design Centre venue on Upper Street has a car park underneath.

It has 250 spaces and is open 24/7. Drivers can find it by using the postcode N1 0PW.

Bicycle parking is free and there are dedicated motorbike bays. Parking spaces can also be pre-booked.

The day rate (7am-7pm) is £3.40 an hour, for a minimum of two hours. The night rate (7pm to 7am) is £1.80 per hour, for a minimum of two hours.

Motorcyclists pay £6 for a 24 hour stay.

There are disabled parking facilities and electric vehicle charging points. The maximum vehicle height is 1.9m.

Angel Central

(Image: Google)

Close to Angel tube station is the Angel Central entertainment and food and drink quarter.

There is a100 space car park at 21 Parkfield Street, N1 0PS.

The day rate (7am to 7pm) is £4 an hour. The night rate (7pm to 7am) is £2.50 an hour. 24 hour stays can be bought for £20.

The car park gates are open until 12:30am (Sunday to Thursday) and 2:30am on a Friday and Saturday. Drivers wanting to leave after this time will be let out by security.

Disabled parking facilities are available. The height restriction is 1.98m.

Finsbury Square NCP

(Image: Google)

At the southern tip of the borough is the 24-hour Finsbury Square NCP, within walking distance of the Barbican, Liverpool Street, Shoreditch and the City.

The car park can be found at Finsbury Square, EC2A 1AD.

For such a central location the prices are high, but if you pre-book you can get a discount.

Pay on the day rates are: £9.50 (1 hour), £19 (1 to 2 hours), £38 (2 to 4 hours), £52 (4 to 6 hours), £55 (6 to 24 hours). Commercial vehicles are charged higher rates.

Electric vehicle charging points are available and the height restriction is 1.98m.

Farringdon NCP

(Image: Google)

NCP also run another off-street car park on Farringdon Road on the edge of Smithfield Market.

Exmouth Market, Hatton Garden, Leather Lane and wider Clerkenwell are all just a short walk away.

Pay on the day rates are: £8 (1 hour), £16 (1 to 2 hours), £28 (2 to 4 hours), £34 (4 to 24 hours). Motorcyclists pay £6 a day.

Season Tickets can cost from £14.49 per day and other pre-booking rates are available.

The car park has electric vehicle charging points and the height restriction is 1.98m.

Supermarket car parks

Some of the larger supermarket in Islington offer free parking to their customers for a limited period. Make sure you don't get caught overstaying or you could end up with a hefty charge.

Sainsbury's, Angel

(Image: Google)

The Sainbury's superstore on Liverpool Road, just a stone's throw from Angel tube station, has a car park round the back.

Customers can get free parking for up to 2 hours if they have a validated receipt showing they spent at least £10 in store.

Otherwise its £20 for an hour's stay or £40 for two hours. If you overstay 2 hours the maximum charge is £70.

The supermarket is open 7am-midnight, Monday to Friday, 7am-10pm on Saturdays and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

Disabled bays and electric vehicle charging points are available. There are no height restrictions.

The car park can be found on Tolpuddle Street, N1.

Waitrose, Holloway Road

(Image: Google)

This Waitrose branch on Holloway Road offers up to 2 hours free customer parking if you spend at least £10 in store. Validated receipts are needed for proof of purchases.

Customers exceeding 2 hours and non-customers will pay £20 or £50 respectively.

Bays for disabled people and parents with children are available.

Waitrose is open 8am-10pm, Monday to Fridays, 8am-9pm on Saturdays and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

The car park entrance is on Annette Street, N7.

Morrisons, Holloway Road

(Image: Google)

Morrisons is another Holloway Road supermarket offering free parking to customers.

Shoppers can benefit from up to two hours parking in its Hertslet Street car park.

For more information contact the store on: 020 7700 4744.

Where can you find pay and display parking spots in Islington?

(Image: Getty)

According to Islington Council there are 6,500 short stay parking spaces where anyone can park.

Street signs and road markings indicate where people can park.

You can pay using a bank card through the RingGo smartphone app or ePay in shops. Cash can be used at pay machines.

The cost of parking varies between £2.40 to £6 per hour, depending on how busy the area is.

An additional charge of £2 per hour applies to all diesel vehicles paying for short stay parking in Islington.

Blue Badge holders can park in short stay parking bays for an unlimited time.

A map of all short stay parking spots and prices is available on the RingGo app and website.

Where are the resident parking zones and how do you buy permits?

(Image: Getty)

There are controlled parking zones with various restrictions across the whole of Islington.

Some areas, such as around Whittington Hospital, ban any street parking. In other areas only a handful of weekday hours limit parking to residents-only.

Local parking restrictions are usually prominently displayed on street signs.

When Arsenal are playing a home game at the Emirates Stadium, restricted hours are extended in many areas.

On bank holidays, when Arsenal is not playing at home, drivers can park in any residental parking bay or pay and display bay in Islington for free.

If you are an Islington resident you can buy permanent parking permits on the council website.

For a full over view and map of the various zones click here.

How can you buy visitor parking vouchers?

Visitor parking e-vouchers can be bought by residents through the council's parking partner RingGo.

These can be paid for on the company's website or smartphone app or by calling 0203 046 0005.

E-vouchers cost 50p per 30 minutes or £14.25 all day. Scratch-off paper vouchers can also be bought through the council but are more expensive.

If you are 60-years-old or over or receiving incapacity benefit, disability living allowance or employment and support allowance, 30-minute, three-hour and all day vouchers are half price.

E-vouchers can be bought for immediate use or up to two days in advance.

You will need to provide proof of an Islington address to be able to buy these vouchers for a visitor, as well as providing their number plate.