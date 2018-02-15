The video will start in 8 Cancel

This is the dramatic scene after a coach burst into flames on the M25 .

The images show a vehicle engulfed in red hot flames between junctions 15 (M4 interchange) and 16 (M40 interchange), several miles north of Heathrow Airport on the clockwise carriageway.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a coach on fire on Wednesday at around 7pm (February 14).

All lanes were reopened just before 2am on Thursday (February 15) - nearly seven hours after the incident was first reported.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service sent six fire crews to the scene and thankfully no injuries were reported.

One appliance and crew from Gerrards Cross, one from Langley, two from Slough, one from Windsor, one from Maidenhead and three officers attended.

Firefighters used three hose reels, eight sets of breathing apparatus, a water tanker and foam.

Traffic was blocked on the stretch of the motorway while emergency services put out the inferno.

The incident led to queuing traffic stretching five miles.

Highways England tweeted at 7.47pm: "Traffic is still unable to pass the scene of the vehicle fire, M25 clockwise, J15 - J16.

"Emergency services are still at the scene. Approx' 5 miles of queuing traffic, back towards J14. Long delays. Allow plenty of extra journey time and consider alternative routes."

Two lanes remained closed while recovery of the vehicle took place.