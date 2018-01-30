Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A horse has had a lucky escape after being dramatically rescued from a two-metre sinkhole in Beaconsfield.

Firefighters from Beaconsfield and Aylesbury were called to a field in Wooburn Green Lane, Holtspur, at around 11am on Sunday (January 28).

When they arrived, they found a 10-year-old mare that had become stuck on its side in the massive sinkhole.

In order to rescue it, fire crews dug a trench and placed an access ramp at the bottom of the hole.

This allowed the shaken but uninjured mare to eventually climb out.

The Animal Rescue Unit from Aylesbury and two Urban Search and Rescue vehicles were also at the scene to help with the rescue.

A spokesman for Buckingham Fire & Rescue Service praised the teamwork between the fire crews and rescue units on Twitter .

“Outstanding team effort today to rescue a 10-year-old mare, uninjured, which had fallen into a two-metre sinkhole in a field in Holtspur," he said.

“Crews from Beaconsfield and Aylesbury dug a trench and an access ramp down to the bottom of the sinkhole, allowing the horse to make its own exit.”

