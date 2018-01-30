Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Horse Sinkhole Rescue

  • Share
  1. The horse had fallen into a sinkhole about two metres deep1 of 8
  2. The mare stuck in the sinkhole2 of 8
  3. The rescue gets under way3 of 8
  4. Crews from Beaconsfield and Aylesbury dug a trench and an access ramp down to the bottom of the sinkhole4 of 8
  5. The access ramp allowed the horse to make its own exit5 of 8
  6. Firefighters assisted the horse as it left the sinkhole6 of 8
  7. The Animal Rescue Unit from Aylesbury and two Urban Search and Rescue vehicles were also present7 of 8
  8. The 10-year-old mare escaped the hole uninjured8 of 8
HayesHayes fatal crash: Old Bailey date set for man charged over fatal collision in which three teenagers died
Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, of Hayes appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday morning (January 29)
HayesHayes fatal crash: Memorial bench to honour three 'sweet' boys Harry, George and Josh
A GoFundMe page has been set up to fund a bench in memory of Josh, George and Harry
PropertyYou could win this stunning Richmond home for just £5 in the London House Raffle
A two-bed Victorian cottage is up for grabs for just £5 in the London House Raffle
HayesHayes fatal crash: Headteacher 'deeply saddened' at death of three pupils in tragic collision
Three teenage boys who died in a collision on Friday night (January 26) were all pupils at The Harefield Academy
HayesHayes fatal crash: Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving following Shepiston Lane collision
Three teenage boys died in a fatal collision with an Audi A5 on Friday night (January 26)
EducationUniversity lecturers and academics to stage 14-day strike in 15 universities across London over pensions row
The new pension plan could see lecturers £10,000 a year worse off
Metropolitan PolicePolicewoman guilty of multiple driving offences fired from force for 'discreditable conduct'
PC Yasmin Norris was caught speeding and allowing a third party to drive her BMW without valid insurance
Metropolitan PoliceMetropolitan Police apologises to man falsely accused of rape after sitting on evidence that would prove his innocence
Liam Allan spent two years on bail charged with 12 counts of rape but his case was thrown out of court
Sainsbury'sSainsbury's Swipe and Win event to give away Nectar points worth up to £25
You need to make a purchase of £10 or more to get in on the action
CourtsRio Andrew death: Ambulance technician who treated tragic Notting Hill rave teen jailed for fraud
Kevin Davies treated Rio Andrew after he collapsed at a rave in 2014, despite not having the correct documentation to work as an ambulance technician
HayesHayes fatal crash: Old Bailey date set for man charged over fatal collision in which three teenagers died
Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, of Hayes appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday morning (January 29)
Queens Park Rangers FCQPR attacker becomes the latest player to leave club by mutual consent
The attacker has left the west London club by mutual consent as the Hoops look to further trim their squad before the end of the month.
HayesHayes fatal crash: Memorial bench to honour three 'sweet' boys Harry, George and Josh
A GoFundMe page has been set up to fund a bench in memory of Josh, George and Harry
Queens Park Rangers FCQPR take Arsenal winger and former Birmingham City midfielder on trial as they line up against Colchester United
The duo line up for Paul Hall's under-23s side as they face Colchester United this afternoon.
PropertyYou could win this stunning Richmond home for just £5 in the London House Raffle
A two-bed Victorian cottage is up for grabs for just £5 in the London House Raffle
EducationUniversity lecturers and academics to stage 14-day strike in 15 universities across London over pensions row
The new pension plan could see lecturers £10,000 a year worse off
O2 ArenaKevin Hart announces 2018 UK tour - how to get tickets
The comedian is bringing his 100-date Irresponsible Tour to the UK in 2018
Brentford FCWatford follows Brentford's lead in revamping youth setup
The Bees made the move to scrap their academy in the summer of 2016 and operate with a B team that runs in conjunction with the first team
Metropolitan PolicePolicewoman guilty of multiple driving offences fired from force for 'discreditable conduct'
PC Yasmin Norris was caught speeding and allowing a third party to drive her BMW without valid insurance
Metropolitan PoliceMetropolitan Police apologises to man falsely accused of rape after sitting on evidence that would prove his innocence
Liam Allan spent two years on bail charged with 12 counts of rape but his case was thrown out of court
Top Stories
SchoolsHounslow primary school forced to consider shorter four-and-a-half day week due to budget constraints
Children at St Mary's Primary School in Isleworth could finish at lunchtime on Fridays from September 2018
HayesHayes fatal crash: Crowds gather to leave tributes at scene of tragic crash where three teenage boys died
The bus stop near the scene of the crash remains closed as a sign of respect following the tragedy on Friday night (January 26)
EducationUniversity lecturers and academics to stage 14-day strike in 15 universities across London over pensions row
The new pension plan could see lecturers £10,000 a year worse off
Metropolitan PoliceMetropolitan Police apologises to man falsely accused of rape after sitting on evidence that would prove his innocence
Liam Allan spent two years on bail charged with 12 counts of rape but his case was thrown out of court
Traffic and TravelSouth Western Railway disruption: Delays and cancellations after reports of vehicle hitting bridge between Putney and Waterloo
Passengers were told to expect delays and cancellations to trains on Tuesday afternoon (January 30)
CourtsRio Andrew death: Ambulance technician who treated tragic Notting Hill rave teen jailed for fraud
Kevin Davies treated Rio Andrew after he collapsed at a rave in 2014, despite not having the correct documentation to work as an ambulance technician
Metropolitan PoliceElderly woman dies in hospital after ground floor house fire in Hayes
Flames broke out at the property in Carnarvon Drive early on Sunday morning (January 28)
Metropolitan PolicePolicewoman guilty of multiple driving offences fired from force for 'discreditable conduct'
PC Yasmin Norris was caught speeding and allowing a third party to drive her BMW without valid insurance
Thames WaterHammersmith flooding: Panicked owners fled restaurant after seeing rising water from burst water main
Restaurant owners and residents have spoken to getwestlondon about what happened when a part of King Street disappeared under water
HayesBalloons to light up sky in tribute to three boys who died in tragic Hayes crash
The streets will be illuminated by candles outside people's front doors in memory of Harry, George and Josh as the community mourns together
Fulham FCFulham live: We discuss Tom Cairney's future, Stefano Okaka and transfers on Deadline Day eve
Join Fulham reporter Ryan O'Donovan for a transfer window special webchat on Deadline Day eve
WembleyJewellery worth thousands 'stolen' from Jubliee line train near Wembley
Police have issued CCTV stills of a man they would like to speak to after he picked up the bag but is not thought to have handed it in to train staff or police
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay