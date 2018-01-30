Horse Sinkhole Rescue

NewsgalleryHorse Sinkhole Rescue ShareByAlexander Brock13:11, 30 JAN 2018Updated13:18, 30 JAN 2018The horse had fallen into a sinkhole about two metres deep (Image: Buckingham Shire Fire & Rescue)1 of 8The mare stuck in the sinkhole (Image: Buckingham Shire Fire & Rescue)2 of 8The rescue gets under way (Image: Buckingham Shire Fire & Rescue)3 of 8Crews from Beaconsfield and Aylesbury dug a trench and an access ramp down to the bottom of the sinkhole (Image: Buckingham Shire Fire & Rescue)4 of 8The access ramp allowed the horse to make its own exit (Image: Buckingham Shire Fire & Rescue)5 of 8Firefighters assisted the horse as it left the sinkhole (Image: Buckingham Shire Fire & Rescue)6 of 8The Animal Rescue Unit from Aylesbury and two Urban Search and Rescue vehicles were also present (Image: Buckingham Shire Fire & Rescue)7 of 8The 10-year-old mare escaped the hole uninjured (Image: Buckingham Shire Fire & Rescue)8 of 8