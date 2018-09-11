The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eight suspected "slaves" have been freed following a raid involving more than 100 officers at a home in Iver.

The early morning raid at the home in Love Lane, just over a mile west of Uxbridge, resulted in three arrests in connection with allegations of modern slavery.

The raid, led by Thames Valley Police and supported by the National Crime Agency, Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority, followed a tip-off made about alleged modern slavery at the address.

(Image: Google)

The police force believes that the alleged slaves were being forced to carry out labour at building sites.

Detective Inspector James Mather, who led the operation, stressed in a statement to the media that the investigation is still in its early stages, and that "considerable work to identify any further victims will follow".

What is modern slavery and how to spot it Detective Inspector James Mather said "Modern slavery is the exploitation of people for personal or commercial gain." “The signs of modern slavery aren’t always obvious but there are some that you may notice. These include: People being withdrawn

Unable to make eye contact

Being reluctant to talk to strangers

Their appearance may be unkempt

They may be malnourished

The may show signs of physical or psychological injury

They may have inappropriate clothing or equipment for their job

Working long hours for little or no pay

Their accommodation may be overcrowded and poorly maintained

They may lack some basic freedoms, such as not having access to their identity or travel documents, and have their movements restricted.

*If you have any concerns about modern slavery – whether you need to get help, report a suspicion or seek advice – call the modern slavery helpline on 08000 121 700.