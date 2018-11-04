Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A baby was among 13 people rescued by firefighters from an early morning fire in Shepherd’s Bush on Saturday (November 3).

A fire started in the outside decking area of shisha bar Zaman Lounge, in Goldhawk Road, and spread across the canopy to the side of the building at 5.24am.

Around 40 firefighters arrived and rescued people stranded by the smoke in the flats above.

The fire was brought under control at 6.53am.

Station manager Keith Williams, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters were faced with a challenging fire when they arrived and residents in the flats above were unable to leave due to the smoke.

“Crews carried out a number of rescues quickly and safely evacuated all the residents including seven adults, five children and one baby."

One adult and two children were rescued by ladder, four adults and three children were rescued by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and two adults with a baby self-evacuated.

There were no injuries and firefighters were able to contain the fire to the external canopy and decking area.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Hammersmith, Kensington, Chiswick, Acton and North Kensington fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.