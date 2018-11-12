Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another young man is fighting for his life after a stabbing inside a north London coffee shop on Monday morning (November 12).

Police were called at 11.33am to Bowes Road, near Arnos Grove station, and arrived with paramedics and an air ambulance.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was found with several stab wounds and taken to hospital with life-threatening njuries.

Police arrested one man at the scene and taken him to a police station, where he remains in custody.

Officers remain on the scene in north London.

This is the latest in a spate of stabbings across the capital, with a teenager almost killed in a stabbing in White City in what was one of the most shocking incidents in recent weeks.