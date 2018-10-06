Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’ve used a Clear & Simple Digital Pregnancy Test you need to check the number on the packaging.

About 58,000 tests have been recalled because of a fault that could wrongly tell women they are expecting a baby.

The lot number to look out for is Clear and Simple Digital Pregnancy Test DM-102 DM10220170710E Jan-2020.

Anyone who has bought the test should return it to the pharmacy or shop.

Dr Duncan McPherson, clinical director at the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, said: “It is important people check the lot number of any Clear & Simple Digital Pregnancy Tests they have purchased to see if they have a product from an affected lot.

“If you have any questions about using digital pregnancy tests, please speak to your healthcare professional.

“Patient safety is our highest priority. We strongly encourage anyone to report any issues with this product, or more generally with any medical device, to our Yellow Card Scheme.”