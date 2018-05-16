The video will start in 8 Cancel

This fantastic image of a fox, taken in an Acton garden, has been named the winner of Ealing Council's spring Seasons of Ealing photo competition.

The stunning shot was a runaway winner from a short-list of nine entries, picking up 50 per cent of the public votes.

Second place went to Caroline Page with her photo of a blue sky, blossom and a melting ice cream in Ealing.

In third place was a photo of an avenue of trees in Walpole Park, in Ealing, taken by Pino Agnello.

Members of the public were invited to submit their own photos taken around the borough of anything of a spring-like flavour.

The poll closed on Thursday, May 10 and the winning photo and runner-up will be included in the June edition of the council's Around Ealing magazine.

If you are interested in taking part in another Seasons of Ealing photo competition you can find information at ealingnewsextra.co.uk