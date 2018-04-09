The video will start in 8 Cancel

A hectic one-way system, crowds of shoppers heading to Westfield and dozens of fast food outlets, doesn't always make walking along Shepherd's Bush Green a pleasant one.

In fact it can be rather stressful especially when you are dodging the rain like we were on a trip to West London.

Easy to miss in the hustle and bustle, Dorsett Shepherds Bush is a Grade II listed building retaining its historic facade overlooking the green.

Once off the busy street and inside the four star hotel you are transported to the other side of the world.

Combining both character and charm in 317 stylish Chinese inspired bedrooms and suites, guests can unwind in a luxurious spa and wine and dine at a choice of two sumptuous restaurants - Pictures serving European food or Shikumen serving elegant and creative Asian cuisine with authentic Beijing peking duck and a range of exceptional dim sum.

There is also a distinctive bar called Jin serving freshly ground coffee to wake up the senses and loose leaf teas, plus an inventive cocktail menu.

The newly launched SpaMika situated on the top floor of the boutique hotel blends oriental and western relaxation techniques with well-renowned natural beauty brands.

The spa provides a variety of holistic treatments to choose from, as well as a sauna, relaxation room, aroma steam room and infra-red cabin.

With a team of talented therapists on hand, SpaMika is a tranquil haven to de-stress with four therapy suites, including a double for couple’s treatments.

The room:

Whether you stay in a deluxe, executive or suite, all bedrooms are intricately decorated and reflect the brand's unique concept: modern, innovative and comfortable.

The suite pictured below provides guests with nothing but the best in luxury accommodation, boasting impressive floor to ceiling windows, sumptuous king size bedding and the most invigorating rainfall shower.

Expect an indulgent and soothing night's sleep among those little luxuries you love.

Included as standard:

Complimentary Internet access

Complimentary ‘Handy’ phone

37 inch or 42 inch LCD TV

Individually controlled air-conditioning

Room safe

Work desk

Docking station

Tea and coffee making facility

Iron and ironing board

Non-smoking rooms

Accessible rooms

Slippers and bathrobes

Hair dryer

The food:

I sampled food in Pictures restaurant and was blown away by the chef's creativity and the front of house's impeccable service.

Located on the ground floor, the all-day dining contemporary brasserie serves a European menu featuring everything from Irish ox cheeks and Loch Duart salmon steak, to butter chicken and Lebanese flatbread.

Open daily from 6.30am -10.30pm to hotel guests and passers-by, the hot and cold breakfast buffet available each morning boasts more than just eggs, sausages and bacon.

You'll find some traditional Chinese dishes too including congee - rice porridge with savoury toppings - it's actually nicer than it sounds and worth a try!

The spa:

It is in the spa where guests feel like they are a million miles away from home.

Quiet, tranquil and plush, the beautiful white decor is soothing and peaceful and you will feel instantly relaxed as you enter, breathing in the uplifting scents.

I experienced 50 minutes of pure tranquility when I was treated to a full body aromatherapy massage.

The warm fingertips of the excellent masseuse were phenomenal and having hiked around the city in the downpour, I couldn't think of anything better.

Conclusion:

Dorsett Shepherds Bush offers an escape from London, a break from reality (including the rain) and the ultimate in luxury accomodation.

From exquisite food and indulgent pampering, to serene bedrooms and impressive decor, expect nothing but first-class hospitality.

The Dorsett spa overnight package:

Cost: £349 (price based on two people sharing)

Includes: Overnight stay in a Dorsett room, full English breakfast the following morning and full body Aromatherapy massage 50 mins.

You will also have access to the thermal heated spa facilities before your treatments (sauna, steam pre-treatment relaxation lounge), robes, towel and slippers plus 20% off any additional treatments and up to 15% off afternoon tea and set two or three course lunch or dinner.

How to book a table or a room at Dorsett Shepherds Bush: Telephone: 0203 262 1026 Website: dorsetthotels.com/unitedkingdom/london/shepherdsbush/index Address: Shepherd's Bush Green, White City, London, W12 8QE Nearest tube: Shepherd's Bush Facilities: Complimentary WiFi, two restaurants, spa, meeting rooms, lounge, gym, luggage storage

