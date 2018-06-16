Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We’ve all probably driven through Milton Keynes before and failed to notice, in such close proximity, the small villages which dominated the landscape before the new town was born.

One such village is the picturesque medieval setting of Woughton on the Green, set within a stone’s throw of one of the many grid road which intersect Milton Keynes itself.

You could be forgiven for not knowing it was there – and it seems scarcely believable that such a beautiful and tranquil place can be arrived at with a quick turn off the modern concrete plough-through which is Standing Way.

At the centre of the village sits Woughton House, a Georgian-style mansion dating back to the 1840s set in beautiful parkland, and which is now a grade two listed building, while the original stables now house a series of gallery rooms.

With the town of Milton Keynes having recently celebrated its 50 anniversary, Woughton House saw it as the perfect time to officially relaunch as a boutique hotel – offering those extra little bits of luxury indulgence to enjoy on top of the normal hotel experience.

Small touches like the Nespresso machine and plate of macaroons in the mini fridge made for a pleasant welcome, while the luxurious bed, modern bathroom and pleasant décor made for a very pleasing stay.

Despite celebrating the new, Woughton House is evidently very proud of its heritage, however, and ensures visitors – through reading material in the rooms, the names of the suites and a plaque in the reception area – are aware of the area’s rich history.

Apparently the village was once a favourite haunt of Dick Turpin, and reports have been made of the legendary highwayman and his steed, Black Bees, returning for a ghostly gallop through the ancient roads and fields.

It was fitting, therefore, that the hotel decided to celebrate its relaunch with a murder mystery night. Woughton House, it would seem – with its history and setting – is a favourite location for murder mystery events.

This one told the lives of what would have been the inhabitants of the building when it was a manor house, and of the surrounding village when Milton Keynes was a long-way-off future pipedream.

As the characters’ stories were revealed around us, a fine dinner featuring a salmon starter and a roast beef main was served, complimented by some excellent wine. Indeed, the restaurant offers the best of British cuisine and locally-produced dishes, and boasts a vast wine cellar.

Breakfast in the restaurant and drinks on the outside terrace were equally delightful, and my only regret was not having the time to stay and sample one of the afternoon teas which are served throughout the week.

* Prices start from £100 a night

* The hotel has 50 bedrooms, including five junior suites, with both classic and contemporary interiors and comfortable furnishings

* The restaurant can seat up to 50 guests, while a comfortable lounge area leads out onto an outdoor terraces overlooking scenic parkland

* Not only is Milton Keynes town centre a short drive away, but so too is Bletchley Park – site of the famous codebreakers in World War II – and guests can enjoy a private tour after being chauffer driven there

* Woughton on the Green itself is a traditional Buckinghamshire village dating back to medieval times and lies between the Grand Union Canal and River Ouzel, rich in green fields and parkland