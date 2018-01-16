The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Pointer has been awarded the title Pub of the Year 2018 in Michelin’s Eating out in Pubs Guide, topping the list of more than 470 pubs across the UK and Ireland.

The charming red brick B&B dates back to 1702 and lies at the heart of the picturesque village of Brill in Buckinghamshire.

Owners, David and Fiona Howden, supply the Pointer’s kitchen with organic produce grown on their four-acre kitchen garden and reared on their 250-acre farm.

Passionate about animal welfare, real traceability and ethical farming methods, customers can also buy their produce from The Butchers next door.

The restaurant:

Set apart from the bustling yet cosy bar area, you will find the fine dining restaurant at the back of the pub.

Diners can enjoy the farm and a la carte menus in either dining area, but we wandered towards the rear of the pub, past the busy open plan kitchen to the stunning restaurant overlooking the pretty walled garden.

Sympathetically restored from a former barn, the ceiling is adorned with hops, the tables dressed with fancy glassware and ceramics and the dim lighting creates a romantic, majestic atmosphere.

The award-winning eatery is headed by executive chef James Graham, dedicated to delivering authentic, honest food using the best of British ingredients.

What to expect:

My partner and I, as with all the guests in the fully-booked restaurant, were given the full five star treatment when we sat down for dinner on a Saturday evening.

The magical setting was one thing, but the service and food was simply phenomenal.

We were greeted with a brown paper bag of warm ciabatta and a bottle of the house Spanish rose - rioja Rosaldo (£30) - which was delicately pink and beautifully sweet with creamy notes of strawberry and raspberry.

Quality over quantity is what you can expect from the menu, for there are only half a dozen options to choose from, yet each one sounded ridiculously tempting.

I experienced mega food envy of my partner's wood pigeon breast starter (£9), however, my carpaccio of Longhorn beef (£11) was just as delightful.

Served intricately on a gorgeous plate, the rich rare meat was accompanied by kohlrabi, horseradish and a pine nut salad - which added the most moreish nutty crunch.

There were plenty of seasonal favourites on the menu including suckling pig with parsnips and venison with blackberries, and I was attracted to pan fried Dorset char (£21).

Similar to trout, the strong flavoured fish possessed a fantastic crisp skin and flaky texture and it went perfectly with the most indulgent, velvety wild mushroom sauce I had ever devoured - it was divine.

My portion was modest, so I'm glad I added a vegetable side, but my partner's rib-eye steak complete with thick cut chips cooked in beef dripping, roasted cherry tomatoes, onion rings and Bearnaise sauce (£30) was mighty.

We rounded off our luxurious meal with poached pear and a range of creamy homemade sorbets and ice creams (£2 per scoop) which were once again presented superby.

Bed and breakfast:

Last May the couple launched four luxurious bedrooms, housed in a beautifully restored cottage opposite the pub.

Each en-suite room is finished in chic, country style with luxurious touches including super kingsize Hypnos beds, Hungarian goose down duvets and White Company linens.

Bathrooms feature huge, walk-in rain showers, freestanding slipper baths and Bramley toiletries.

All rooms have free wi-fi to keep you connected with the outside world whilst you relax in the picture perfect countryside escape.

All overnight guests can tuck into a hearty cooked and continental breakfast the following morning.

Breakfast specialties include homemade breads and jams, Pointer Farm bacon, eggs, homemade sausages and black pudding.

What to expect:

Look forward to a dreamy night's sleep, a shower you never want to get out of and a scrumptious hot breakfast that will set you up for the day.

Everything at The Pointer is relaxed and charming.

From the friendly staff and snug bar, to the knitted blankets and complimentary shortbread, expect a fuss-free enchanting stay.

