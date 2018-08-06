Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Eventim Apollo - or Hammersmith Apollo as many still call it - plays host to some of the biggest stars in the world.

Ranging from comedian Billy Connolly to music legends Kate Bush and Morrisey to young stars like Selena Gomez. The legendary venue has seen hundreds of artists perform on its stage.

This means many of us from West London or further a field book our tickets and make the trip to the classic venue.

But rather than hopping on public transport back home sometimes it's good to make the most of the area, exploring the many bars and clubs on offer.

We have compiled a list of the best budget hotels in the Hammersmith area that won't stretch your wallet too much, so you can stay over and experience the buzzing nightlife.

Novotel, London West

(Image: Tripadvisor)

You can definitely find some cheap deals at the Novotel for the night but a tip would be to book as early as possible - as soon as you book your gig tickets is ideal.

The hotel is a modern look accommodation for an easy nights stay. Plus it's only a 10 minute walk to the Apollo and surrounding bars and is in a great spot to get to the likes of Hyde Park and the underground for any tourists visiting the city.

Address: 1 Shortlands, Hammersmith International Centre, London, W6 8DR

Brook Green Hotel

(Image: Tripadvisor)

Brook Green Hotel and Restaurant is in a convenient place to Hammersmith and Shepherds Bush and is home to 17 stylish boutique rooms.

Again this hotel is only a short 10 minute walk to the Apollo saving you money on pricey taxis. Over on Tripadvisor the hotel has a 4.5 rating out of 5 with glowing reviews from previous stayers.

Address: 170 Shepherds Bush Road, Hammersmith, London, W6 7PB

St Paul's Hotel

(Image: booking.com)

St Paul's Hotel is your chance to stay at a hotel with a twist. The 19th century building was formerly a school and built by the same architect as the National History Museum.

It offers and old school-look stay which is a great alternative to some of the more modern look hotels on this list and in London.

Address: 153 Hammersmith Road, Hammersmith and Fulham, London, W14 0QL

Ibis, Shepherds Bush

(Image: Tripadvisor)

The Ibis is one of the best budget hotel chains around and the one in Shepherds Bush is perfect if you're going to a gig at the Apollo and want your trip to be as cheap as possible.

A bonus is this one is highly rated on Tripadvisor so there won't be any horror stories from your stay.

Address: 3 - 5 Rockley Road, London, W14 0DJ

Hammersmith One

(Image: booking.com)

Hammersmith One offers self-catered accommodation only 20 minutes away from the Apollo and it's stylish interiors are great for anyone who prefers a modern look environment.

The apartments are four star and are affordable for groups and families coming to stay in central London.

Address: 211-220A, Hamlet Gardens, Hammersmith, London, W6 0TS

Hand and Flower

(Image: Trip Advisor)

This vintage look pub is also a hotel and will give you a unique stay, a great accommodation if you want to avoid the large chain hotels.

You can enjoy home cooked pub food for dinner at Hand and Flower before you head out to the Apollo which is down the road in 20 minutes.

Address: 1 Hammersmith Road, London, W14 8XJ

Comfort GRN

(Image: booking.com)

This hotel is within walking distance of both the Apollo and O2 Shepherds Bush Empire as well as everything else there is to see in London.

Comfort GRN is a cheap place to stay if you're off to a show in West London.

Address: 120 Shepherds Bush Road, Hammersmith and Fulham, London, W6 7PD

Adria Hotel

(Image: booking.com)

The Adria Hotel has great reviews from customers on Booking.com and although it's quite a basic hotel it's in an ideal location and affordable for those who don't want to spend too much on a nights stay.

Address: 44 Glenthorne Road, Hammersmith and Fulham, London, W6 0LS

A little extra...

Dorsett Shepherds Bush

(Image: Trip Advisor)

This might seem out of many people's price range but over on Tripadvisor you can find stays at the Dorsett Shepherds Bush for only £140 over weekends in November.

So why not treat yourself to a luxury stay when you visit West London for a show.

Address: 58 Shepherds Bush Green, Shepherd's Bush, London, W12 8QE