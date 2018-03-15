Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holidays help us unwind; they broaden our horizons and enable us to discover new lands and cultures.

One thing they shouldn't do though, according to young entrepreneur Jack Sheldon, is break the bank.

Inspired by his own travel "obsession", Jack set up Jack's Flight Club - an online service that monitors and tracks airfares from the UK to destinations all over the globe.

On the lookout for flash sales and mistake fares, Jack and his team meticulously track the likes of Google Flights and ITA Matrix and they also have "in-house tracking tools" that enable them to stay up to speed.

More often than not, however, knowing where and when cheap flights are likely to appear comes from experience.

For example, Jack says that "we know that if you're after a cheap holiday to the Caribbean, certain airlines will discount their tickets 2-3 weeks to departure and we know that certain routes are cheaper to book during certain seasons."

Is there a catch?

"We're a freemium service," Jack continued. "[This] means that along with our free membership option, we also have a Premium tier for those that want to receive even more deals and special perks like weekend trip alerts to Europe."

Below we've listed a few examples of these said deals - a selection from their latest newsletter sent to 'Freemium' members and a selection sent out to those signed up to their Premium Memberships.

Freemium Deals

(Click "Show Options" beneath the search engine to add passengers)

London (STN) - Cologne, Germany (CGN) - June 8-11 (2-day trip) - £26

London (LTN) - Bratislava, Slovakia (BTS) - June 16-18 (2-day trip) - £36

London (LHR) - Luxembourg (LUX) - June 9-11 (3-day trip) - £62 (was £59)

London (LGW) - Milan, Italy (MXP) - June 9-11 (2.5-day trip) - £65 (was £50)

London (SEN) - Lyon, France (LYS) - June 8-10 (2-day trip) - £51

Premium Deals

London (LGW) - Orlando, America (SFB) - June 2-16 (14 nights) - £310

London (LGW) - Calgary, Canada (YYC) - June 5-12 (6 nights) - £361

London (LHR) - Mumbai, India (BOM) - June 5-12 (6 nights) - £340

Premium Benefits

A newsletter was recently sent to Jack's Flight Club freemium members where Jack answered the question "Is Premium worth it for me?" with the following benefits:

You will be sent around five or six deal alerts each week as a Premium member, whereas free subscribers get about one alert a week

You will get first dibs on the deals sent out

You can choose your preferred departure airports to narrow down your search

You will get the extra Weekend-trip email once a week

On top of all of this, you will also receive a 30-day full-refund guarantee as well as "buckets of inspiration" inspiring you to visit new destinations. It is said that members, on average, save over £400 per flight which means that by upgrading you will "make 10 times your money back in savings".

Quarterly subscriptions cost £4 per month. Semi-annual subscriptions cost £2.91 per month. Annual subscriptions cost £2.91 per month.

To sign up to Jack's Flight Club go to www.jacksflightclub.co.uk