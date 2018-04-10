The video will start in 8 Cancel

London is home to some of the world's most luxurious five star hotels offering the ultimate experience and sophisticated accomodation.

From The Dorchester in Hyde Park to The Savoy in Strand, the capital's plush sites boast exclusive spas, Michelin starred restaurants and exceptional hospitality.

Hidden just behind The Ritz near Buckingham Palace, is a real treasure and one you may not have heard of before.

Bursting with regal history, Dukes in St James's Place effortlessly blends quintessential British charm and cosmopolitan luxury.

Nestled in a quiet, cobbled courtyard, it features an internationally renowned martini bar, sumptuous suites, boutique health club, Duchess Rooms for business women and even a cognac and cigar garden!

Whether you choose to stay in one of the modern or classic style bedrooms or deluxe suites, unwind in the legendary bar, savour Great British gastronomic delights, or embrace true English chic with Champagne afternoon tea, you can expect a first-class experience.

Cognac and cigar garden:

The five star hotel in Mayfair is surrounded by cigar shops, so a cognac and cigar garden sounds ideally placed.

Open throughout the week from 6pm until 11pm, guests are invited to choose from a selection of fine cigars, including some Cuban favourites and indulge in leading brandies.

The secluded garden provides an opportunity for exclusive guests to unwind whilst enjoying a long summer's evening right in the heart of the city centre.

Afternoon tea (including a gin and tonic option):

Served either in the elegant drawing room or conservatory overlooking a beautiful courtyard garden, diners can choose from a gin and tonic (£38 each), champagne (£42.50) or traditional afternoon tea (£32.50).

All options come with delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones and a choice of patisserie.

Bedrooms and suites:

Before you even reach your room via the charming old-fashioned lift, guests are treated to a traditional British welcome by a tailcoated doorman and a personal greeting by the concierge.

Cleverly blending historic charm with contemporary luxuries, classically decorated bedrooms offer guests a sanctuary to escape the London buzz.

With a stunning marble en-suite, soft white slippers and fluffy robes, plus a turn-down service, patrons can really expect a peaceful stay.

Available in all rooms:

Queen size bed

Flat screen television

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Air conditioning

Large writing desks

In-room safe

Coffee machine

'Handy smartphone'

Complimentary water

Food:

The hotel's stylish all-day dining space called the Great British Restaurant, is open every day from breakfast through to lunch, afternoon tea and dinner.

The menus, which are overseen by Norfolk-born executive head chef Nigel Mendham, showcase traditional British dishes with a creative twist.

At breakfast time, you won't find a buffet with cold hash browns and greasy bacon rashers sitting in a metal tray, instead everything is prepared fresh to order - even the fruit salad.

From the traditional full English, eggs Benedict, waffles and grilled kippers, to detox pressed juices, superfood smoothies and gluten-free options, the menu caters for all.

Dukes is a hidden gem in one of London's busiest tourist spots.

You wouldn't know it was there unless you took a wrong turning.

As much as I would like to keep it my little secret, the striking architecture, exceptional hospitality and phenomenal home comforts, need to be celebrated.