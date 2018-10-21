Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether you're looking to find somewhere to escape the cold on an afternoon, take refuge from the rain, looking for a perfect place to catch up with friends or just somewhere to grab a cuppa to keep you going on a Monday morning - we all love a delicious cup of coffee.

And what's better than buying your steaming mug of caffeine from an adorable independent café which is passionate about coffee and home baked goodies?

As coffee chains like Starbucks, Pret a Manger, Costa Coffee and Caffè Nero pop up in every high street, there's still a strong group of award winning coffee shops which are owned by self starters, families and friends.

We believe that wherever you live in the capital, you should be able to grab a decent cup of coffee from an independent store so we created a list of our favourite cafés which serve the best cuppas in each and every borough - yes, all 32 to them.

Kipferl, Islington

Tucked away in Camden Passage, is this hidden gem which serves homemade Austrian treats to warm you up on a cold winters day.

Transport yourself to the streets of Vienna and try out Austrian cakes and coffee specialities, small dishes such as gulyas soup and Frankfurters, as well as Viennese classics such as Wiener Schnitzel and Kaesespaetzle accompanied by imported wines and beers.

The cosy coffeehouse began more than 10 years ago when its Austrian owner moved to London and made it his mission to bring his home country's food culture to the capital.

Address: 20 Camden Passage, N1 8ED

Website: www.kipferl.co.uk

Phone number: 020 7704 1555

Hackney Coffee Company

Two decades ago three friends from the East-End were first inspired to set up their own coffee business while travelling around South America.

After tasting freshly roasted coffee beans in Colombia the trio realised it's not all about what's in the cup (although that's important) it's also about knowing the story behind the steaming cup of caffeine held in your hands.

The white interior is lined with hanging baskets, indoor plants, cacti and ivy, giving it a cool botanical vibe - perfect to catch up with friends over an espresso martini.

The venue also transforms into a yoga paradise and you can hire it out for parties and events.

Address: 503 Hackney Road, E2 9ED

Website: https://hackneycoffee.co

The Plum Tree Café, Greenwich

The award winning Korean pop up café is THE place to go if you're looking for a tasty dinner to accompany your steaming cup of coffee.

You can choose from spicy pork belly and salmon teriyaki for an evening meal or if you've popped in the morning why not grab a Portugese tart or caramelised sausage roll to go with your cuppa.

And there are gluten free and vegetarian options too.

The Coffee Jar, Camden

The Coffee Jar opened in 2013 when its owner quit a job in finance to pursue her passion for coffee.

The tiny café only sits 10 people so it's safe to say it's a bit of a squeeze but the cosy and family like atmosphere is worth it - plus its small size doesn't stop the team putting on live music nights.

While you tuck into your pastry and coffee you can soak in the cute and arty surroundings and even take a souvenir home with you - whether it be one of the handmade mugs or paintings.

Address: 83 Parkway, NW1 7PP

Phone number: 07956 032741

Antipode, Hammersmith

From Austria to Australia, this little coffeehouse brings a little bit of the southern hemisphere chill to west London.

Enjoy a cappuccino or matcha latte along with some avocado and halloumi on toast served by the friendly Aussie staff and you're all set for whatever the day throws at you.

Or if you're looking to wind down after a hard week at work, why not splash out on an espresso martini with your colleagues to celebrate the start of the weekend.

Address: 28 Fulham Palace Road, W6 9PH

Phone number: 020 8741 7525

The Wilds Cafe, Barnet

This family run café doesn't just serve coffee and tasty treats, it also has an ethical conscious and encourages customers to drop of clothes and gifts for local charities.

It's also healthy conscious, so think your staple avocado on sourdough combos, sweet potato cakes and healthy shakes as well as delicious cuppas.

The café in New Barnet is dog friendly and runs its own blog so you can recreate some goodies back at home.

Address: 27 E Barnet Road, EN4 8RN

Website: www.thewildscafe.co.uk

Phone number: 020 8449 0060

Chinchins Coffeehouse, Bexley

Priding itself on providing a "slice of central London's coffee culture," it clear that serving up the best quality caffeine is this team's priority.

Chinchins certainly has a café next door kind of feel - think homemade cakes, brownies and pastries alongside a steaming cup of good old caffeine with a cosy and welcoming atmosphere.

It also serves up your typical brunch of avocado, smoked salmon and rye bread as well as all of the traditional plus veggie options.

Address: 171 Broadway, Bexleyheath DA6 7ES

Phone number: 07742 111 331

Over Under Coffee, Kensington and Chelsea

"Day or night - guaranteed good vibes," this cute coffeehouse in Earls Court promises.

Over Under Coffee offers simple menu but don't let that put you off - the museli with poached peaches and pistachio or spiced mascarpone with summer fruits and honey on toast will fuel you through a dull Monday morning.

And what's best to top of some delicious food? A bespoke cereal chai latte of course.

Address: 181A Earls Court Road, Kensington, SW5 9RB

Website: www.overundercoffee.com/earls-court

ScooterCaffe, Lambeth

If you're looking for a cosy escape from the hustle and bustle of London's streets you can rewind time, with a coffee in hand, at ScooterCaffe.

The tiny coffeehouse oozes 1960s and 1970s vibes with old wooden chairs, patterned wallpaper and the cluttering you'd expect to find in your granny's house - and they even brew their coffee in an old school Faema espresso machine.

The bar also opens up late so you can put your flares on and channel your inner disco diver.

Address: 132 Lower Marsh, SE1 7AE

Phone number: 020 7620 1421

Birdie Num Nums Café, Lewisham

For locally sourced hearty grub, home bakes, incredible coffee and tunes - this fun café in New Cross is the place for you.

It's also home to some pretty amazing brunches inspired from across the world - the Turkish plate of soft boiled eggs, pastirma beef sausage, red pepper hummus, toasted garlic corek with salad is the perfect way to start your lazy weekend.

There are also plenty of vegan and vegetarian options plus an amazing range of delicious coffee variations.

Address: 11 Lewisham Way, New Cross, SE14 6PP

Phone number: 020 8692 7223

Cable Cafe, Southwark

Tucked away is the perfect place to wind down with a big book and cup of your favourite coffee.

Think dark surroundings, a cosy atmosphere and incredible home baked goodies which makes Cable Café the best hideaway during the cold winter months.

But in the evenings the little coffeehouse with a simple but delicious menu transforms into a hip live music venue so you can replace the coffee in your hand for a beer.

Address: 8 Brixton Road, SW9 6BU

Phone number: 020 8617 9629

Exmouth Coffee Company, Tower Hamlets

This independent gem is conveniently located close to Brick Lane, Whitechapel Gallery and Spitafields Market.

A coffee and food loving pair of friends founded the company in 2012 after working together at Exmouth Market, which of course is why the east London coffeehouse was christened with such a name.

The company roasts its own coffee beans in the building as chefs work hard to serve up delicious salads, cakes and pastries so you can nibble on something delicious while you sip your latte.

Address: 83 Whitechapel High Street, E1 7QX

Website: www.exmouthcoffee.co.uk

Phone number: 020 7377 1010

The Roastary, Wandsworth

This laid-back coffee shop has a few sidewalk tables so you can enjoy a delicious cuppa whatever the weather.

As well as incredible coffee and its chilled out ambiance, The Roastary also serves up a brunch to be proud of - say hello to locally sourced smoked salmon and scrambled egg on an English muffin topped with homemade hollandaise sauce.

Or if you're just popping in for a quick natter with your mate, why not grab a home baked cake or pastry?

Address: 789 Wandsworth Road, SW8 3JQ

Phone number: 020 7350 1961

Timber Yard, Westminster

Perfect for freelancers or if you just want to escape the noise of the kids or flatmates, Timber Yard or TY, is the perfect place to escape to.

The counter’s spilling over with delicious cakes, biscuits, salads and quiches, and the healthy amount of super-comfy sofas and armchairs means you’ll always get a seat.

According to the award winning coffee shop, it "challenges" the traditional café by providing a chilled yet practical environment for you to tap away on your laptop while indulging in a chocolate brownie and coffee.

You can even book your own space if you're meeting up with a client or colleague or, if you want to enjoy a homemade cake but can't quite be bothered to move from your sofa at home - there is always the delivery option.

Address: 7 Upper St Martin's Lane, WC2H 9DL

Website: https://tyuk.com

Phone number: 020 3217 2009

Coffee Talks, Barking

Coffee Talks is a relatively new edition to the area thanks to a pair of Dagenham entrepreneurs who converted an old shop into a new café last year.

Complete with cute hanging lamps and well-chosen furniture, one of the owner's dad flew over to the borough to integrate his own Eastern European touch to the decor.

As well as great coffee, the small team also offer an incredible Sunday lunch - with all of the traditional trimmings.

Macchiato Bar, Brent

Channel your inner Italian barista at Brent's Macchiato Bar.

Of course, the swish coffeehouse specialises in espresso but it also prides itself on its authentic cappuccinos and lattes, blended with Tonino Lamborghini blend - so in just one sip you can transport yourself to the bustling streets of Rome.

The shopping centre in Brent Cross is home to the first ever Macchiato Bar which also boasts to serve up the "right balance between the espresso shot and the steamed milk ratio all in order to create the perfect taste of Italy."

And what's better to accompany a delicious coffee other than a traditional Italian pastry?

Address: Mall 5, Brent Cross Shopping Centre, Prince Charles Drive, NW4 3FP

Website: www.macchiatobar.co.uk

The Lavender House Café, Bromley

The award winning Lavender House Café has been serving delicious coffee and cake to the local community for almost two decades.

It's cute and cosy coffeehouse which also has a tea garden and play area which is perfect for the kids to spend time in while you're catching up with a friend.

Lavender House serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, Monmouth artisan coffee, hand made cake AND cream teas.

It also prides itself on being "the place" to come for afternoon tea in Bromley.

Address: 26 Plaistow Lane, Sundridge Park Village, BR1 3PA

Website: www.thelavenderhousecafe.co.uk

Phone number: 020 8313 9740

Smooth Bean, Croydon

This independent coffee shop is also a haven for the health and environment conscious.

It serves up an array of colourful juices and smoothies as well as an abundance of vegan and gluten free treats.

Smoothbean is the perfect place to wind down at the weekend with the family over brunch but also a fun venue to meet up with friends over a glass of organic wine in the evening.

It's also conveniently located right next to East Croydon station!

Address: 2-3 Dingwall Road, CR0 2NA

Website: www.smoothbean.co.uk

Phone number: 020 3754 2412

Electric Coffee Company, Ealing

The team behind the jazzy sounding name, Electric Coffee created the company to explain and celebrate the processes behind your everyday cup of coffee.

It offers you a taste of the world's best tasting coffees, ranging from the rich and fruity beans from Colombia and the floral taste of Ethiopian coffee.

You can buy ground or beans by the packets to bring home, purchase huge wholesale amounts to stock up your own coffeehouse or just enjoy a little cup of espresso in the café itself.

It didn't take long for the team to begin serving delicious food to compliment its award winning coffee.

Address: 40 Haven Green, W5 2NX

Website: www.electriccoffee.co.uk

Phone number: 0208 991 1010

Harris + Hoole, Enfield

Since pairing up with well known coffee makers, Taylor St Baristas, the Harris + Hoole team, named in memory of the very first coffee scenes in London in the 17th century, are now dotted around London.

It offers high quality coffee which is affordable and accessible for everyone - starting with the streets of Enfield.

The team are also in partnership with Pueblo A Pueblo, a non-profit organisation which works to achieve sustainable livelihoods for coffee cooperatives predominantly in Guatemala so, you know you cup of caffeine is doing more than just powering you through the morning.

Address: 10 Chase Side, N14 5PA

Website: www.harrisandhoole.co.uk

Phone number: 020 8882 8100

The Haberdashery, Haringey

Boasting numerous awards, including Grazia Magazine's 'best coffee shop in London', the vintage vibe is pretty much displayed in this café's name - The Haberdashery.

Seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, fresh produce and good quality coffee is at the centre of their ethos you can choose from a hearty breakfast to keep you going through the day or a light bite - each variety includes vegan and vegetarian options.

Later in the day you can tuck into a delicious salad or a falafel burger and maybe you can wash it all down with a detoxing juice for good measure.

Address: 22 Middle Lane, N8 8PL

Website: www.the-haberdashery.com

Phone number: 0208 342 8098

Bru Coffee and Gelato, Harrow

Who knew a steaming cup of coffee and freezing cold ice cream go so well together?

You can replace the traditional slice of cake or croissant to accompany your favourite caffinated drink at this Italian inspired cafe.

It even has its own bru coffee blend from beans discovered in India, Venezuela and Brazil and serves up a fantastically named 'Bru Bronkie' which is a combination of a cookie and a brownie - along with a scoop of your favourite gelato.

The Garden Café, Havering

Choose from espresso and cappuccino to iced coffee and mocha to accompany a delicious breakfast to start your day on the right track.

The Garden Café has a huge menu - you can choose from seven different breakfasts and that's before you've reached the vegetarian, traditional, omelette and toast section - hello smoked salmon and poached egg combo.

Address: 87 North Street, Hornchurch, RM11 1ST

Website: http://gardencafehornchurch.com

Phone number: 01708 458 721

The Rusty Bike Café, Hillingdon

This hidden gem is a spin off from Uxbridge's Recycle-A-Bike and is an independent café which promotes mental health positivity (and serves up great grub).

The store recycles, fixes, services and sells bikes and is entirely run on a voluntary basis - and so is the café. Together the pair help people that suffer from mental health illness and provides support, training and a stepping stone back to employment.

So, you can sip a coffee while you're bike is being fixed or just pop down for a brew to help a good cause.

Address: Fassnidge Park, Rockingham Parade, Uxbridge, UB8 2UW

Website: www.recycleabike.co.uk

Phone number: 01895 347 210

Cafe Lisboa, Hounslow

Sip a double espresso (eeek) while you enjoy a traditional Portuguese pastry at this adorably authentic deli and grocery store.

Portugal is a traditional coffee drinking country and you can transport yourself to the cobbled streets of Lisbon - the helpful menu eve includes language tips so you can make sure you order the right type of espresso.

Of course there is an array of Portuguese cakes to choose from, including the famous Pastel de Nata as well as almond pastries, bolo feijao and palmier.

Address: 29 High Street, TW3 1RH

Website: www.cafelisboa.co.uk

Phone number: 020 3538 6757

Local Hero, Kingston

Local Hero is "more than meets the eye and your taste buds" - expect high quality tasting brunch and smooth tasting coffee.

The cute café offers the traditional breakfasts as well as the classic avocado and toast combinations and more adventurous options such as courgette frittas.

The independent coffee shop also has a branch in Fulham so if you're venturing into the city, make sure you don't forget to stop in.

Address: 22 Thames Street, KT1 1PE

Website: https://localherocoffee.co.uk

Phone number: 020 8546 8551

Eggs Benedict Café, Merton

"Fine food cooked with love" is the motto of this adorable coffeehouse in Wimbledon which even bakes its own bread on the premises.

It's also home to some impressive home baked goodies, including vanilla and peach cake, pistachio cheesecake, chocolate and strawberry mousse - and don't forget the cup of coffee of course.

Address: 224 Merton High Street, SW19 1AU

Phone number: 020 7998 1716

Carmelite Cafe, Newham

Choose classic dishes from local artisan suppliers including Pie Cart, Little Pedlar Bakery and speciality roaster Nude Espresso coffee at this cute cafe in The Nunnery gallery.

These are complimented by homemade hearty soups, savoury bites and seasonal puddings.

Whatever your needs, brunch, lunch or afternoon tea, the Carmelite is the place for you.

The café also hosts a regularly changing programme of art works for you to admire or, if you really like them, to buy and take home.

Address: 183 Bow Road, E3 2SJ

Website: https://bowarts.org/nunnery

Phone number: 020 8980 7774

Dada, Redbridge

Tucked away in south Woodford is this adorable 'café next door' type of coffeehouse but its modesty doesn't compromise its delicious home baked gluten free goodies and smooth coffee sprinkled with rose petals.

The team certainly take time in the detail and that's what keeps customers coming back for more - whether it be those popping in for a catch up with friends or grabbing a cuppa to go en route to work.

Dada also serves up tasty vegan grub, freshly squeezed orange juice and delicious brunches.

Address: 237 High Road, E18 2PB

Phone number: 07429 455724

Butter Beans, Richmond

This cute café owned by a native Kiwi, takes a passion for coffee to the next level and even organises coffee tasting sessions for customers who are keen to discover the perfect blend and learn how to make delicious coffee at home with a special aero press.

And what better way to enjoy a high quality cup of coffee? A gluten free and vegan chocolate truffle, of course.

All of the goodies are baked on site so you can tuck into delicious treats knowing it was crafted with care - plus the coffeehouse has even been named as "one of the few quality coffee shops west of Hyde Park."

Address: 3 Westminster House, Kew Road, TW9 2RD

Phone number: 020 8940 8170

Tazza Coffee, Sutton

Tazza Coffee prides itself on serving up delicious independent coffee free from the corporate chaiins.

You can take refuge from the rain by sipping an oat milk latte or mocha and the cute coffeehouse also transforms into a live music venue to display the local talent.

As well as putting on acoustic nights you can also pop into the cafe to find out more about volunteer opportunities so you can give back to the community - one coffee at a time.

Address: 188 High Street, SM1 1NR

Phone number: 020 8643 5946

Wynwood Art District, Waltham Forest

This adorable coffee shop and art space is run by a family who have always lived in Walthamstow and are passionate about giving back to the community.

Emerging local artists can use the district to display their own art and there is no Wifi during lunch time so you can focus on chatting with your friends or family instead of scrolling on the internet.

It prides itself on providing "good vibes" as well as tasty coffee and food including homemade soup, sandwiches and treats.

Wynwood even has its own mascot - the family's great grandfather who lived until he was 104-years-old is proudly pictured in black and white.

Address: 2A Chingford Road, Walthamstow, E17 4PJ

Website: www.wynwoodartdistrict.co.uk