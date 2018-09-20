Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Little did I know that tucked away down a street in London's West End was an underground world of hop-tails, one-off beers brewed by monks, mussel popcorn, speculoos doughnuts and 13.5% pints.

You have to know about Belgo in Earlham Street to navigate yourself between the countless pubs, restaurants and theatres in the capital's busy centre but believe me, once you've made the discovery - you'll remember the route for next time.

On arrival it may feel like you're walking into a basement style bar or converted warehouse which has been transformed into a hipster club but once you've made your way down the stairs you enter a network of rounded tunnels, painted murals and a huge open kitchen.

The smell of fresh mussels, home cooked chips and braised meat wafts up to the street but if the food or even the restaurant's name isn't obvious enough for you to twig which country you're about to be culinary transported to - the 70 odd beers each served in a bespoke glass surely hits the nail on the head.

Belgo specialises in traditional Belgian cooking and of course, the little country's world-class beer.

(Image: Isabel Dobinson)

The lit up tunnels are lined with rows of tables and painted murals and stain glass windows depicting Belgian monks - and of course a long bar because where else do you stock the hundreds of beer bottles?

As to be expected, the beer menu is pretty overwhelming but luckily the restaurant's friendly manager was nearby to pass on his words of wisdom.

We thought we'd begin the night sensibly... so opted for a beer flight which includes three third pints of beer - including a 13.5% tipple and the infamous Delirium which is represented by a pink wavy elephant logo.

Oh and we also ordered a pint of Tripel Karmeliet, a sweet peach flavoured beer, a creamy white beer and a pint of Orvel - a rich yet easy to drink concoction brewed in a Belgian monastery.

What made the latter even better is it is always in high demand because the monks refuse to work weekends!

It'd also be rude if we didn't try out the schnapps shots so we tasted some of them too... and of course a hop-tail (or two) which if you haven't guessed is a beer flavoured cocktail - Elderbeer Collins which combined vodka, wheat beer, elderflower and lemon was my favourite.

But don't fear there are plenty of non-alcoholic options including mocktails and fruit juice plus we were careful to line our stomachs with some delicious food too.

The mussel popcorn was by far the highlight of the dinner (excluding the delicious speculoos doughnuts but I will get on to them later) and I could easily replace the traditional puffs of air with these fishy tempurar delights.

(Image: Isabel Dobinson)

Following a plate of juicy king prawns and creamy lobster bisque we moved onto our mains which unsurprisingly included more of my favourite - mussels.

While we washed down pints of Belgian beer, a large steel cauldron arrived full of steaming fresh shells and we tucked into a plate of baked mussels covered in spinach, melted cheese and pancetta - a popular dish called 'Popei'.

For a bit of variety, the pork belly with braised red cabbage, stoemp mash and thyme jus also made a show-stopping appearance on our very full table.

(Image: Isabel Dobinson)

By this time you'd think we would be fairly fully and yes, we were but that didn't stop us from trying out a traditional Belgian dessert - and this is when the speculoos doughnuts came to play.

Imagine mini deep-fried squishy balls of goodness filled in the middle with a chocolate biscuit cream which explodes in your mouth - that my friends, are speculoos doughnuts.

We also managed to make room for a bubble waffle with TWO scoops of ice cream, salted caramel sauce and speculoos crumble - because you can never have enough speculoos.

And what's the best way to wash down speculoos? Schnapps of course!

It is safe to say we left very happy, very full (and very merry) reviewers and if you're looking to taste a bit of Belgium without the hectic trip to Heathrow or queues for the Eurostar then this is your place.

And hey, if someone's got to drink the rare beer which is specially brewed by Belgian monks then why can't it be you?