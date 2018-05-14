Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Duchess of Cambridge may not be the centre of attention during Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry but her outfit choice is sure to make headlines.

The Royal wedding taking place on May 19 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at 12 pm will be an event to remember.

There will be plenty of outfits getting papped at the venue in the media storm in the British event of the year.

The Duchess of Cambridge has always been one to watch with her perfectly polished looks for weddings in the past, with a whole host of top designer names lining up to supply her outfits.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19 is possibly the most high profile Kate will attend this year- so we can guarantee she will pull out all the stops with a show-stopping number.

Kate's stylist Natasha Archer will have had a few ideas up her sleeve for the Duchesses outfit for the big day, with a thin line between looking glamorous and upstaging Miss Markle.

The Dolce and Gabbana dress worn with plum lace with husband Prince William on a royal visit to Lancaster House in 2015.

The outfit was designed after the Italian fashion house said they would love to dress her.

A strong contender for Kate's outfit is Alexander McQueen .

The designer created a bespoke piece for Pippa Middleton's wedding, and not forgetting Kate also wore Alexander McQueen for her big day.

The most important thing that Kate's stylist will be considering is obviously not clashing with Megan, and making sure her chosen outfit flatters the Duchesses post-baby body.

Another designer the Duchess has chosen in the past is Emilia Wickstead .

Kate chosen the high end fashion store based in London for a garden party in Buckingham Palace back in 2012 then again for an outing in 2014 in teal.

The slimming top of the dresses that the designer creates, along with a pleated, more flowing skirt seems to be her most flattering shape.