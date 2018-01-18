The video will start in 8 Cancel

A father of a baby girl has hit out at what he says is an example of gender stereotyping in a range of Asda children's clothes.

Poet Richard Osmond compared two long-sleeve t-shirts he spotted at one of the stores - one featuring the words "future high flyer", and a pink one with the words "adorable" written below a personified mouse.

He tweeted the image to Asda and wrote: "Baby clothes aisle has a boy side and a girl side. Here’s a sample from each. Because boys achieve great things for themselves and girls are sexy sexy mice.

"Can we give Asda some tweet shame over this? #notonmybaby"

Of course, Richard's tweet has sparked a debate, says The Mirror , with many agreeing that supermarkets, and clothing manufacturers generally, should stop selling products that signify "outdated, sexist" ideals and perpetuate a society in which women see fewer opportunities.

Others, however, believe boys and girls, by nature, appreciate different things and nobody's forcing Richard to buy clothing he thinks regressive. "ASDA are simply meeting demand," said many.

Richard has since responded to the reaction his initial tweet has received, after it was retweeted nearly 600 times and had 145 replies.

He wrote: "With the boys clothes they weren’t just stereotyping adventurousness as a boyish trait, they were explicitly labelling future achievement and success as a boy quality.

"Asda seem either unbelievably oblivious to the debate around gender stereotyping OR profoundly aware of it to the point of self-aware jokiness, but uninterested in changing.

"Either way I thought it worthy of mention on Twitter."

An Asda spokesman told Mirror Online in a statement: "We offer a wide range of children’s clothing. Our intention is to make clothes people love, never to offend."