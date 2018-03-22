Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rochelle Humes has collaborated on the latest New Look collection - and there are so many items we already love.

The Ninja Warrior host has created a SS18 collection with pieces to suit everyone.

The high street store chose the 28-year-old for their new face of the brand as Group Marketing Director Georgina Whalley explained: "Rochelle is the perfect fit for New Look.

"She loves high-street fashion and has an amazing sense of style. She personifies New Look's key brand values – she's positive, confident and full of personality and fun. We know how much our customers will love her and be as excited about this partnership as we are!"

(Image: New Look)

Pictured above, Rochelle wears (Left) Top, £19.99; Shorts, £17.99; Sandals, £19.99; (Right) Top, £17.99; Trousers, £19.99 , all New Look and all available on the New Look website now.

The star's stylist Angie Smith has also revealed what the star is wearing on the unveiling of the new flagship store on London's Oxford street - with her head to toe New Look style being on top form as per.

Another stand out piece from the collection is the playsuit the star wore for the launch party in London last week.

Attending with husband Marvin for the star studded event, Rochelle looked as glamorous and stylish as always wearing the playsuit teamed with a pair of knockout, leg wrapping heels.

(Image: WENN)

The playsuit costs £34.99 and is definitely a piece we know will be on everybody's wishlist for the summer.

Shop the full collection now on the New Look website.