Shopping in Primark can be a minefield, and although customers can purchase the latest fashion trends at some bargain prices, there can be long queues at the tills and busy shop floors to contend with.

Whilst some people don't like to even set foot through the door of a Primark store, others love devouring the shop floor in search of items from clothing, to make-up and to the glorious homeware department.

So if you are an avid Primark shopper, or thinking of visiting your local store - a survival guide to get the most out of your shopping trip is exactly what you need.

From the quietest time to shop to where you should make returns, we have 13 shopping hacks to help with your visit to Primark in Hammersmith.

This is exactly where the store is located

Primark, Hammersmith is located in King's Mall Shopping Centre, King's Street, Hammersmith W6 0PZ. There are two entrances/exits on King's Street and inside the mall.

This is when the shop opens and closes

Monday: 9am - 8.30pm

Tuesday: 9am - 8.30pm

Wednesday: 9am - 8.30pm

Thursday: 9am - 8.30pm

Friday: 9am - 8.30pm

Saturday: 9am - 7pm

Sunday: 12pm - 6pm (browsing 11.30am till 12pm)

This is how you can get there by public transport and car

Hammersmith tube stations are a short walk away and are served by the following tube lines: District, Piccadilly, Hammersmith & City and Circle.

There is a number of buses that also stop close by, and a car park in King's Mall which is accessible via Glenthorne Road.

This is when the shop is the quietest

Primark is the quietest in the mornings immediately after opening at 9am and one hour before closing, according to Google.

You might to want to steer clear of visiting at this time

A quick browse on Google tells us Saturday afternoons between 1pm and 4pm are the most busiest for customers, so you may want to swerve the shop at these times if you want a more chilled shopping experience.

Take your time

This is a big store and there is ample fashion looks waiting to be tried on. But make sure you get the most out of the experience by looking through clothes attentively to catch any bargains, or put together a whole outfit of the seasons latest looks.

Don't queue at the tills to make returns

There is designated tills for returns at the customer services desks on the first floor of the store, customers are not able to return or exchange any good at their regular checkouts throughout the store.

Know where your desired department is

An easy way to navigate through this Primark store is to know the exact location of your desired department.

Ground floor:

Women's

Hosiery

Accessories

Lingerie

Womens Shoes

First Floor:

Mens

Kids

Home

Customer Services

Clothes are organised on the tables

Ever look at t-shirts laid out on the display tables and start the frantic hunt for your size? Well, items are usually ordered from small at the top through to bigger sizes at the bottom. Also, hangers don't always match clothes so double check you are buying the correct size.

Try clothes on before you purchase them

Outfits may look cute on the hanger, but may be not what you are looking for when tried on. Changing rooms are located in both the women's and men's departments, and also a designated disabled fitting room on the first floor.

This can save you time returning any unwanted items at a later date.

Wondering if the store is accessible?

The store is accessible for wheelchairs and buggies as there is a lift in-store.

I've been in the store a while, where can I go to the toilet?

In reality, shopping in Primark can take some time to conquer, but unfortunately there are no toilets in the shop. However, there are customer loos a short walk away in King's Mall.

After shopping you may want to use this

There are two entrances/exits via King's Road and also King's Mall, the latter leads directly into King's Mall making an easy route to the shopping centre's car park.