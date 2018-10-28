Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tasty, fizzy, fun and refreshing - prosecco is the party drink of the moment.

The Italian sparkling wine can be enjoyed with friends and food and even has its own national day on August 13.

For fans of the fizz in London there are plenty of places to sip a glass or two or pop open a bottle.

Here's our list of a few of the best spots to savour a bit of prosecco:

1. Prosecco House

The name says it all really. Prosecco House is a temple to the Italian fizzy stuff on London's Southbank.

This is the capital's first bar dedicated to prosecco and offers more than 20 different types to customers.

They take their prosecco seriously here, hosting special events where visitors can meet producers and provided a detailed history of the drink on their website.

Group bookings and events can be booked through its website. Glasses of prosecco start at £8.



Website: proseccohouse.com

Phone: ‭020 3034 1718

Address: One Tower Bridge, Tower Bridge Road, SE1 2UP

Nearest station: London Bridge

2. Sager + Wilde



The wine list at this Hackney wine bar and restaurant is truly staggering - there are bottles from all over the world.

On the fizz front there are a wide range of sparkling options, including Prosecco and Champagne.

Sager + Wilde has two locations - a wine bar on Hackney Road and the railway arch restaurant on Paradise Row.

The latter serves brunch, lunch and dinner and offers special pasta plate and glass of wines deals. Glasses of sparkling wine start at £7.

Website: sagerandwilde.com

Wine bar: 193 Hackney Road, E2 8JL. Phone: 020 7613 0478. Nearest station: Hoxton

Restaurant: 250 Paradise Row, E2. Phone: 020 8127 7330. Nearest station: Bethnal Green

3. Mele e Pere

This Italian trattoria in the heart of Soho has sparkling wine and vermouth ON TAP.

It also offers an exclusively Italian wine list with plenty of choice by the bottle or glass.

Classic Italian cuisine is served up in the kitchen - with a pre-theatre menu and lunch time specials available.

A sister restaurant, Gotto Trattoria, is over in Hackney. Glasses of frizzante start at £5.50.

Website: meleepere.co.uk

Phone: 020 7096 2096

Address: 46 Brewer Street, Soho, W1F 9TF

Nearest station: Picadilly Circus

4. Trufflesecco

From the website: "The philosophy behind Trufflesecco is to celebrate everyday life in style with a glass of bubbles and a bite of truffles."

Enough said really.

This Camden bar/restaurant serves up bubbles alongside of small Italian meat and cheese dishes and pasta.

Bookings can be made online or over the phone: 0203 417 9889.

Website: www.trufflesecco.com

Phone: 020 3417 9889

Address: 11 Camden High Street, NW1 7JE

Nearest tube: Mornington Crescent

5. Amuse Bouche

A champagne bar and restaurant combo in Parsons Green which likes to call its sparkling wine list 'spray'.

We don't suggest covering your fellow customers with fizz, but do recommend you enjoy Amuse Bouche's champagnes and cocktails.

Upstairs is Claude's Kitchen, a cosy restaurant with a changing fine dining menu built around quality British produce.

Amuse Bouche accepts group bookings for birthdays, weddings, christenings, Christmas and more.



Glasses of prosecco start at £6.50.

Website: amusebouchelondon.com

Phone: 0203 8133 223

Address: 51 Parsons Green Lane, Fulham, SW6 4JA

Nearest station: Parsons Green

6. Polpo

Serving up gorgeous Venetian food, Polpo now has six locations in London and one in Brighton.

Its menu is based around sharing plates and features arancini, pizettes, risotto, pasta, grilled pork, roast chicken and more.

There's a good range of different proseccos available, with a couple available by the glass, carafe or bottle.

It even has its own cookery book.

Glasses of prosecco start at £6.

Website: polpo.co.uk

Locations: Chelsea, Covent Garden, Soho, Smithfield and Notting Hill

7. Gordon’s Wine Bar

A central London institution and its oldest wine bar.

This 128-year-old drinking spot boasts a huge selection of wines, including champagnes, prosecco and cava.

In summer months there is covered outdoor seating in the alleyway next to Victoria Embankment Gardens.

But the real appeal of Gordon's lies in its ageing warren-like interior. There are romantic nooks galore, with candlelight tables clustered together in the low ceiling cellar.

The bar's cheese platters offer a choice of twenty cheese to choose from, with salads, snacks, tapas and roasts also available.

Glasses of prosecco cost £7.50.

Website: gordonswinebar.com

Phone: 020 7930 1408

Address: 47 Villiers Street, WC2N 6NE

Nearest stations: Embankment and Charing Cross

8. Duo London

This pizza and prosecco restaurant-bar-club is a new addition to Camden's going out scene.

Its food menu includes some modern takes on Italian classics - you'll find Mozzarella Pizza Popcorn Bites, pancakes, pizzas served in cones and bacon, mac and cheese pizzas.

The bar and restaurant are upstairs, while the downstairs space is used for dinners, parties, club nights and special events.

Prosecco-wise there's a lot on offer. The drinks menu features 11 prosecco cocktails and a long list of sparkling wines and champagne.

Glasses of house prosecco cost just £5.

Website: duolondon.co.uk

Phone: 020 7284 0989

Address: 22 Inverness Street, Camden Town, NW1 7HJ

Nearest station: Camden Town

9. Home Slice

Another pizza and prosecco option for you. Home slice has locations dotted across central London.

Its no nonsense menu is a short selection of pizzas plus cocktails and other drinks.

Toppings range from classic margherita's to spiced lamb, kimchi, aubergine and chorizo.

A class of fizz will only set you back £5.

Website: homeslicepizza.co.uk

Locations: Fitxrovia, Shoredtich, the City, Covent Garden and White City.

10. Canti

Now we're getting fancy. Canti is a concept prosecco bar on the second floor of the glitzy Harrods department store.

Wine producers Canti adopt highly stylised approach to marketing its wines, making them a perfect match up to the glamour of the famous Knighstbridge store.

The prosecco bar serves salads, pastas, pizzas and other dishes alongside a range of sparkling wines.

Website: harrods.com/en-gb/restaurants/lunch-and-dinner/pizzeria-and-canti-prosecco-bar

Phone: 020 7225 4245

Address: 87-135 Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, SW1X 7XL

Nearest station: Knightsbridge

11. Prosecco Pong

This is actually an activity rather than a particular location. Prosecco pong is a variant on beer pong - a favourite of drunk students.

It involves lining up 12 full prosecco glasses in a triangle shape. Teams then take turns to try and bounce a table tennis ball into their opponents glasses. Every shot on take means your rival must drink the glass.

The game can be enjoyed at a few locations across London, including SiNK in Shoreditch, The Bat and Ball in Stratford, Trapeze in Old Street and the Nordic Bar in Fitzrovia.

Prices vary with the cheapest bottle of prosecco around £30. Good luck!

12. Bunga Bunga

Bunga Bunga in Battersea is a mad, dynamic combination of bar, pizzeria, bing, karaoke and nightclub.

The entertainment hotspot offers in numerous ways to have a good time, from recreating the Italian Job to private dining to karaoke brunches.

Its top floor includes the Martini Prosecco Beach Bar, creating a slice of the Italian Riviera.

Make sure you book ahead or get your name on the guest list. Bottles of prosecco start at £36.

Website: battersea.bungabunga-london.com

Phone: 020 7095 0360

Address: 37 Battersea Bridge Road, Battersea, SW11 3BA

Nearest stations: Fulham Broadway and Battersea Park

13. Tozi

Tozi is a Venetian-Italian restaurant and bar inVictoria.

Its menu is based around ciccheti sharing plates, feature mouth-watering dishes like Bruschetta with squash, fresh goat’s cheese, dried tomatoes or Smoked duck carpaccio, pomegranate & pecorino. There's lots to choose from.

The drinks menu features a range of proseccos and other sparkling wines. Glasses start at £8.50.

Private dining bookings are also possible.

Website: tozirestaurant.co.uk

Phone: 020 7769 9771

Address: 8 Gillingham Street, SW1V 1HJ

Nearest station: Victoria

14. Albertine

This cute little wine bar is out in Shepherds Bush is a lovely drinking spot.

Its downstairs bar has been a longstanding local landmark were you can perch on a pew and enjoy a quality glass of wine with a selection of cheese or charcuterie.

Upstairs is a fine dining restaurant serving a French/European menu and events can be held in the private dining room.

You can also buy a bottle of wine to take away from the wine shop. There's around 150 to choose from!

A glass of prosecco costs £8.

Website: 020 8743 9593

Phone: 020 8743 9593

Address: 1 Wood Lane, Shepherd's Bush, W12 7DP

Nearest station: Shepherd's Bush Market