A must-not-be-missed event for cycling lovers tipped to be "the greatest celebration of the bicycle the world has ever seen" is coming to London this summer.

Race entries are now open to the P&P World Cycling Revival, which promises to be a high-end heritage sporting, music and lifestyle festival celebrating 200 years of the bicycle.

The three-day racing event will take place between June 14 and 16 2018 at Herne Hill Velodrome in London, and is expected to be the largest hosted at the venue since the 1948 Olympics.

Former world and British champion David Millar will be among those riders competing in the Brompton '48 Invitational, which commemorates Herne Hill's involvement in the 1948 London Olympics, the first post-War Games.

This is a winner-takes-all event, with the victor claiming a £10,048 prize.

Beginning with a Le Mans-style start, these frantic elimination races will feature the best Brompton racers, as well as wildcards and VIPs.

The centrepiece of the race programme will be The Japanese Keirin Trophy, run in association with London-based Condor Cycles.

Incredibly popular in Japan, the daily five-race competition will show off track cycling at its best: fast-paced, breathtaking and unpredictable, say organisers.

(Image: Fusion Media Services Ltd)

Other races include the Elimination, Madison, and the rarely seen Reverse Win & Out, in which riders must keep up with a pacer while attempting to avoid elimination by crossing the finish line first on sprint laps.

The World Cycling Revival has also announced the inclusion of the Golden Wheel Trophy, with past winners including Maurice Burton (1975), Rob Hayles (1995, 1996 and 1997) and Malcolm Elliott (2006).

Organisers of the World Cycling Revival have agreed an exclusive three-year deal with the Southern Counties Cycling Union to host the race.

The event aims to become an annual highlight of the summer social and sporting calendar; creating the best hospitality experience in the sport of cycling.

(Image: Fusion Media Services Ltd)

Exhibitions will include the history of the bicycle, run in partnership with The National Cycle Museum.

Details on further exciting races, as well as competitors, will be announced in due course. Race entries will open in January, you can enter by clicking here .

Attendees are encouraged to wear their best vintage cycling gear or 1940s clothing attire, be it a retro merino wool jersey or more formal fishtail trouser and revere waistcoat combo.

Tickets for The P&P World Cycling Revival are on sale now and available here .

Prices start from £65 per day or £150 for a three-day season ticket. Various hospitality packages are available by emailling: hospitality@cyclingrevival.com

