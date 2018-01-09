Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The government has announced plans to pubs, clubs and other licensed premises to stay open later to celebrate the Royal Wedding .

The "national celebration" marking Prince Harry's marriage to American actress Meghan Markle could mean pubs serving alcohol until 1am on Friday May 18 and Saturday May 19.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd put forward a consultation on the licensing hours extension, which has previously been made for the Queen's 90th birthday, Prince William's wedding and the 2014 World Cup.

The move may go some way towards making up for the national upset caused by Theresa May's decision not to have a bank holiday in recognition of the big day.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: "The Royal Wedding will be a time of national celebration, and we want everyone to be able to make the most of such an historic occasion.

"I hope that this relaxation of the licensing hours will allow people to extend their festivities and come together to mark what will be a very special moment for the country."

Keen-eyed football fans will know that the Royal Wedding dates coincide with the FA Cup final at Wembley.

(Image: PA)

Previous licensing extensions such as the Queen's 90th, which coincided with Euro 2016 matches for England and Wales, saw no reports of increased disorder.

The move is also expected to be a hit with tourists, who are predicted to flock to England in their thousands to bear witness to Prince Harry's nuptials.

Chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, Brigid Simmonds, said: "This is great news for pubs and pub-goers and shows the government has listened to our calls to put pubs at the heart of the Royal Wedding celebrations.

"Visitors see the Great British pub as a cultural icon, almost as much as the Royal Family. Extended hours would give a £10million boost to the trade and make the most of the expected increase in tourism."

The four-week public consultation into extending pub hours will end on February 4. To have your say visit the consultation's website .