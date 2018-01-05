Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're a budding explorer, a lover of the great outdoors, or perhaps hope to beat the January blues by planning your next travels, you may love this event coming to Kensington Olympia soon.

Now in its 22nd year the Adventure Travel Show is the UK’s only event dedicated to discovering the world off the beaten track.

Visitors to the show will even have the rare and unique opportunity to join an intimate audience with Sir Ranulph Fiennes - the only man alive to have travelled around of the Earth’s circumpolar surface.

There is a programme of more than 100 inspirational talks, seminars, workshops and expert panels across four theatres.

(Image: Hills Balfour Ltd)

Attendees can also enjoy a selection of excellent adventure travel films at The Adventure Film Festival, which takes place on the evening of Saturday (January 20) from 6pm - 8.30pm

With more than 90 exhibitors at the show there will be an array of impressive discounts, competitions and offers exclusive to Adventure Travel Show visitors as well as destination experts from across the globe.

Adventure lovers can gain top tips and advice from the experts and uncover hidden travel gems, as well as sharpen up their travel photography, writing, and filming skills in seminars.

(Image: Hills Balfour Ltd)

What: Adventure Travel Show with Sir Ranulph Fiennes

When: Saturday January 20 and Sunday 21

Where: Olympia London, Hammersmith Road, London W14

How much? Tickets from £8

For more information please visit the Adventure Show website .

