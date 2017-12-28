Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The best places to watch the Mayor's New Year's Eve fireworks are no doubt Victoria Embankment, Westminster Bridge, South Bank and Waterloo Bridge.

However, since 2014, these areas have been cordoned off for ticket holders only, to prevent overcrowding.

Didn't manage to bag a ticket for this year's New Year's Eve firework spectacle on the banks of the Thames? Not to worry, here's a list of some of the places you can grab a glimpse of London's fireworks, and all without paying a penny.

So no excuses to sit at home and watch them on television, wrap up warm and head into the cold to watch as London welcomes in the new year.

(Image: Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Parliament Hill

For great views from outside the centre of London, head to Hamstead Heath, where Parliament Hill will offer the perfect viewing platform.

And rather than standing all night waiting for the fireworks to start, why not rest your feet? There's plenty of space so take a fold up chair along with you and sit back and enjoy.

Where: Parliament Hill, London NW3 1TH

Primrose Hill

Not a fan of the hustle and bustle of the city centre? Why not head up to Primrose Hill with a flask of your favourite tipple?

The park offers a fantastic view of the fireworks, without the price tag or the crowds.

Where: Primrose Hill, London NW3 3NA

And west Londoner's don't forget, both of these open spaces are on our doorstep.

Central London

Millenium Bridge, Southwark Bridge, Tower Bridge, Vauxhall Bridge and Lambeth Bridge

Although a little bit further down the river from the main attraction, these bridges still offer a clear view into the sky and are not reserved for ticket holders.

All bridges are expected to be busy as those who haven't managed to grab ticket, flock to the Thames to watch as the fireworks light up the New Year's Eve sky.

Advice to those heading down to the bridges is to wrap up warm and arrive early to secure a great viewing spot, and of course, layer up as it will be cold.

Where: Lambeth Bridge, London SE1 7SG

Vauxhall Bridge, London SW1P 4RR

Tower Bridge, Tower Bridge Rd, London SE1 2UP

Southwark, Southwark Bridge Rd, London EC4R 1QS

Millennium Bridge Thames Embankment, London SE1 9JE

Monument, Bank and Canon Street

Can't get a spot on a bridge?

Just a short walk down the Thames, these riverside locations offer a great view of the annual firework display.

These areas are also expected to be busy, so be prepared for crowds.

Where: Short walk from the stations.

Monument, King William St, London EC4R 9AA

Bank Station, Princes St, London EC3V 3LA

Canon Street Station, London EC4N 6AP

(Image: Dan Kitwood/ Getty Images)

St Paul's Cathedral

With a large open space surrounding it, many people are expected to flock to the landmark to watch the fireworks.

Many bars and restaurants in the area also offer great views of London's skyline, perfect for watching the fireworks.

However, be sure to check before you head out as many will already be booked up.

Where: St Paul's Cathedral, St. Paul's Churchyard, London EC4M 8AD

And remember, if you are heading into central London to celebrate, those travelling on TfL services between 11.45pm and 4.30am the following day will be treated to a free trip.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!