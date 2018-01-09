The video will start in 8 Cancel

We may have only just had Christmas , but who's counting down to the next bank holiday?!

Hot cross buns and chocolate eggs , including the legendary Cadbury's Creme Egg , have already started appearing on supermarket shelves as retailers prepare for the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The four-day weekend returns two weeks earlier this spring.

Aside from the bunnies , chicks, chocolate , time off and everything associated with the holiday , Easter is the oldest and the most important Christian festival, the celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

When is Easter 2018?

Good Friday - Friday March 30

Easter Saturday - Saturday March 31

Easter Sunday or Easter Day - the main day of the Christian festival, marking the day Jesus rose from the dead - is on Sunday April 1 (yes, the same as April Fool's Day).

Easter Monday - Monday April 2

Good Friday and Easter Monday are both public holidays in the UK.

Why does it change every year?

While the dates for Christmas remain the same each year, Easter can fall any time between March 22 and April 25.

The reason why it falls on a different date each year is due to the fact it is celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon on or after March 21, because it is based on the lunar calendar.

