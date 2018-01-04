The video will start in 8 Cancel

Popular Channel Four TV show Child Genius is looking for extraordinary children from west London to take part in series six of the show.

Hosted by quiz master Richard Osman, the competition poses tricky questions ranging across academic and cultural subjects.

The show would love to hear from families in west London - if your child constantly astounds you with his or her mental prowess and is aged eight to 12.

The hit show is also hosting a Child Genius Open Day in London with workshops for children,quick-fire quizzes, Mensa challenges and strategy puzzles.

The fun workshops will give children the chance to meet the Mensa team, Child Genius producers and other families on January 27.

For more information visit the website or telephone 0207 241 9225.

The event is for children aged 8 to 12, but siblings are welcome to attend.

