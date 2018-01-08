Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

German discount supermarket chain Aldi is not new to the UK but has been growing in popularity and has new stores opening across the country.

It was named the UK's cheapest supermarket by The Grocer magazine, which found that a basket of goods at Aldi was 15% cheaper than second place Asda.

The cheap supermarket also wins on quality, after beating out competition from Morrisons and Marks & Spencer to win meat and fish retailer of the year at the 2017 Super Meat & Fish Awards.

If you've not yet tried out Aldi, Kent Live has come up with some tips about how shopping there might be different to what you're used to and how to get the most for your money.

1. Specialbuys

The Specialbuys bin is where you head to find the most random collection of objects you never knew you wanted.

The discount prices on anything from guitars to hedge trimmers and popcorn makers to televisions let you splurge guilt-free.

Every Sunday and Thursday, the section is restocked with a variety of seemingly random items that may be best avoided if you're on a stricter budget.

2. Lunch options

If there's an Aldi near where you work, be sure to check out their sandwiches, which put other supermarket meal deals to shame.

Not only do some of their shops stock options like sushi and falafel but a sandwich from Aldi sets you back just £1.39.

3. Alternative chocolate

One of Aldi's biggest draws is its Dairyfine chocolate, which taste remarkably similar to the chocolates you hold most dear.

Once you look past the packaging, it will take just one bite to identify what you're really eating.

Snickers fans will enjoy Racers, while fans of the Mars Bar ought to give Titan a try.

4. Bargains

Aldi don't stock products like a conventional supermarket and often stick their biggest bargains right at the front of the store.

Be sure to look for the special deals as soon as you set foot in the store, before carrying on with your bargain shop.

5. Pricing error

As if to remind you that Aldi do things differently, make sure you read the price above the product and not below.

For top shelf items the prices are usually hung from a bar above, while the prices for items on racks are on the shelf above.

6. Everyday Essentials range

While prices are already low at Aldi, their own brand products even cheaper.

If your Christmas was a little heavy, you needn't tighten your belt too much.

7. On trend

Aldi's standard products are supplemented by some pretty trendy items for sale.

Fashionable superfoods like quinoa and funky ingredients like salted caramel and Matcha green tea are available on the same shelves as staples like tea bags and rice.

8. Fancier products

Not just catering to the budget market, Aldi has a range of more premium products for a more discerning consumer.

If that's you, be sure to try the Specially Selected range.

9. Dietary requirements

It can be hard shopping with special dietary requirements, but Aldi sell products suitable for almost everyone.

As well as veggie and vegan products, gluten-free pasta, bread, muffins, cookies, soup, porridge and more are available on the shelves.

10. Dairy free

The same is true if you have trouble with lactose.

Aldi sell dairy-free ice cream, made with coconut cream and milk alternatives like almond or soya milk.

They're delicious and suitable for vegans too.

11. Deals on fruit and veg

Fresh fruit and veg makes up a huge portion of Aldi's floorspace and every week they run a Super 6 deal, with further discounts on six different items of fruit and veg every week.

That means cutting costs doesn't mean compromising on your five a day, which can otherwise be quite costly.

12. Checkout

Aldi's staff are notorious for scanning your products at super-human speeds and that is because you're supposed to bag at the till.

There is a shelf at the back, where you can take your products and pack at your own speed, much less stressful than attempting to keep up with the cashier's blistering pace.