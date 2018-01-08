Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London Fashion Week celebrations have been well underway all weekend- making us even more excited for what will come for the February shows.

The men's runway event was launched in 2012 and now run twice a year, a month ahead of the main Fashion Weeks.

With a weekend jam packed with event information, backstage gossip and stand out shows- there has been so much to celebrate for the relatively new event.

Here's just a snippet of the goings on.

David Beckham at the Kent and Curwen AW18 presentation

English rapper, singer and songwriter Tinie Tempah previewed his latest collection entitled "The Real World"

The star, with label What We Wear only in it's third season, is still considered new in the fashion industry but is certainly making his mark.

This year the collection as influenced by public service workers and manual labourers- with a contemporary take on uniform seen throughout.

Tinder's most swiped right model Stefan Pierre models for Luxury Menswear tailors Velsvoir

British Menswear Designer of the Year Craig Green premieres latest collection

How to get Tickets for London Fashion Week

The public are able to experience what the shows are REALLY about when purchasing London Fashion Week festival tickets.

Fashion lovers can get to London and be surrounded with industry people at the public event

Tickets can be purchased HERE at Ticketmaster and include entry into the festival, a range of different catwalk shows and access to industry talks with tickets starting at £20 going right up to £200 depending on how much you want to see and do on your fashion experience.