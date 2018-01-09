Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some of the biggest K-pop acts are heading to London this month for a huge show.

The likes of Monsta X, Se7en, Tahiti and 7 O'Clock will perform at Wembley Arena. They will play the stage on Saturday January 27 as part of KPop Knight.

South Korean boy band Monsta X have had huge success in their native, scoring a number one album in 2017. They recently finished up their first ever world tour, marking their first live dates outside of Korea.

Meanwhile singer Se7en is making his return from music after enlisting for mandatory military service. During his peak in the early noughties he achieved huge success, scoring two number one albums.

Newcomers 7 O'Clock, who debuted with the release of Butterfly Effect in 2017 are on the KPOP Knight bill. Despite being newbies they are already garnering themselves a big following.

Girl group Tahiti will also take to the stage at Wembley to perform their hits including Love Sick, Tonight and I Want To Know Your Mind.

Find out how to get tickets for KPop Knight below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, January 10.

