The Game has announced details of a one-off UK show for 2018.

He will perform at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on Sunday March 25. The live date marks his return to the UK and his only scheduled show of 2018.

His most recent release was back in 2016 and was entitled '1992'. It reached the number one spot on the UK R&B album's chart.

Since his mainstream breakthrough in 2005 with 'The Documentary', he has been at the forefront of West Coast hip hop. He has been nominated for Grammy, MTV VMA and BET Awards.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be on sale from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, January 12.

How much are they?

They're priced at £34.50, plus a booking fee.

