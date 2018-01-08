Advent calendars are out and chocolate eggs are in, as leading brands like Cadbury is already selling tasty Easter treats - despite it only being January.
The latest offender is American brand Reese's, who for a second year running, will be selling its popular peanut butter-filled eggs in the UK.
Its delicious chocolate egg is filled with a gooey creamy peanut butter, making it the perfect indulgence for fans of Peanut Butter Cups or Reese's Pieces.
The eggs, which come wrapped in a yellow and orange foil, are exclusively being sold in Tesco stores and cost just 50p each - alternatively, if one isn't enough to satisfy your cravings you can buy 3 for £1.
Reese's eggs have been on the shelves since January 3, just three days after we welcomed in 2018.
They are already proving to be a big hit with shoppers, and some chocolate fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement.
User @JeremyFoodTour said: "The only way to get over January blues is to look to Easter with the amazing Reese's Eggs! Filled with Peanut creme!!! Have I got enough? PeanutButter Reeses PeanutButterLove reeses."
Meanwhile, @itslaura87 said: "Cadbury Creme Eggs are overrated! I need a Reese's peanut butter egg! stillonlyjanuary ."
And, @deistbucktooth said: "Reese’s Peanut Butter Creme Eggs. NEEEEEEEEEEEED."