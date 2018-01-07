The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're a fan of Disney films, you will absolutely love the sound of this - an all-night Disney movie marathon.

That's right. For one-night only you will be able to enjoy your favourite childhood movies back to back at The Prince Charles Cinema.

The Leicester Square venue will be running seven Disney classics back-to-back on Saturday February 24.

You will be able to enjoy the likes of The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast , Aladdin, The Lion King , Toy Story, Hercules, plus a mystery Disney movie.

Pyjamas are not mandatory but are encouraged and you can bring your own (non-noisy) food and (non-alcoholic) drink, as well as blankets and pillows to make yourself comfy.

The 8.45pm sitting is already sold out, but there are still tickets available for the 9.15pm screening.

Tickets:

Price: Tickets cost £20 per person. To buy yours visit princecharlescinema.com

Date: February 24 2018 - 9.15pm to 8.35am

Location: The Prince Charles Cinema, Leicester Place, Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7BY

What you need to know:

No admissions to the cinema after midnight.

Due to the event running through the night, anyone aged 15 or under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian [aged 18+] for the full duration of the marathon.

The running order is subject to change.

Snacks and soft drinks will be available to purchase on site.

You are allowed to bring your own snacks into the cinema.

You are welcome to bring a blanket and pillow.

There is usually a 10-15 minute break between each film.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .