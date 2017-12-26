The video will start in 8 Cancel

Boxing Day for many people is a time to relax after a manic Christmas Day visiting relatives or entertaining at home.

If you fancy getting out and about or need to think of ways to entertain prolonged holiday guests, we've put together this guide packed with festive ideas.

From hitting the sales to going for a winter walk, there's plenty on offer in and around west London.

1. Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park

Open until January 1, visitors can skate around the ice rink by a Victorian bandstand, watch circus acts and sip mulled wine all in one place. There is a vast food and drink offering, plus Europe’s largest indoor ice and snow sculpture experience The Magical Ice Kingdom Deep Sea Adventure, The Giant Observation Wheel and more than 150 chalets in the Angels Christmas Market.

(Image: © Carolina Faruolo / Fanatic 2017)

2. Sales shopping

Whether you received vouchers for Christmas or you want to bag a bargain, the shops reopen their doors on Boxing Day.

For the main shopping centres, see the link below.

3. Horse racing

Kempton Park 's 32Red Winter Festival returns to the Sunbury racetrack on Boxing Day and December 27, combining grade one racing, entertainment for all and a festive atmosphere. Tickets cost from £18 per adult, kids go free.

To book, visit kempton.thejockeyclub.co.uk . Address: Kempton Park Racecourse, Staines Road East, TW16 5AQ.

4. Indulgent afternoon tea

Is there such a thing as eating too many mince pies? No, we didn't think so.

Spend your afternoon tucking into a traditional afternoon tea, but with a festive twist. Indulge in a delicious display of sandwiches, scones, cakes and tasty fancies.

5. Pantomime

Whether you love them or loathe them, there's nothing quite like enjoying the festivities than by watching a classic panto and may continue into the new year.

From Dick Whittington and Peter Pan to Robin Hood and Jack and the Beanstalk, you're guaranteed to have a fun family day out.

If you're not sick to death of turkey and sprouts, indulge further at one of the many restaurants serving festive feasts.

See the link below to find your desired eatery.

7. Ice skating

For many of us, ice skating outdoors is a must at Christmas time. There's something magical about skating among sparkling fairy lights, a stunning backdrop such as the Natural History Museum and, if you're lucky, snow!

Many rinks are open into the new year.

(Image: Stephen Frak)

8. Southbank Wintertime Market

With everything from mulled wine to hot waffles, alpine chalets have popped up on London's Southbank for the annual Wintertime Market.

Open from November 10 to December 30, the 17-acre site has been transformed into a winter landscape with stalls lined up along Queen’s Walk offering scrumptious street food, artisan gifts and warm drinks.

(Image: Southbank Wintertime Festival)

9. Coppa Club's igloos

Coppa Club's cosy winter igloos on the River Thames have been very popular once again this Christmas.

Located outside Coppa Club's popular restaurant on South Bank, the igloos seat up to eight and create a dreamy aesthetic with furry throws, twinkling lights and trailing ivy.

(Image: ALLAN STONE 2017)

10. Boozy hot chocolate

Beltane&Pop has launched three festive hot chocolate pop ups across London this winter, reinventing childhood favourites for adult tastes. You will find them at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland and Southbank Centre.

Customers can choose from eight luxurious chocolates , ranging in strengths, leading onto a choice of impeccable toppings such as gourmet marshmallow or piedmont hazelnuts, completed with a choice of distinctive liqueurs such as black cherry, amaretto, ginger and Irish Cream.

(Image: Beltane&Pop)

11. Kensington Gardens

Open from 6am to dusk all year round, Kensington Gardens offers a mix of old and new park pastimes and green space.

Get your fix of contemporary art and architecture at the Serpentine Galleries, marvel at the history and heritage of Kensington Palace or admire the Victorian splendour of the Albert Memorial.

