Heading to London's West End to catch a musical is a great escape for many.

Whether it's a Disney classic or a critically acclaimed show there is plenty to choose from.

London has a number of world class venues including Piccadilly Theatre, Apollo Victoria and Savoy, which host the biggest names and shows.

The likes of Annie, Wicked and Dreamgirls were showing across the Christmas period and are now running into 2018, which are sure to keep the family entertained during the post-festive months.

If you're wanting to spend a night in the West End then it's best to book your hotel early.

Find out below which musicals are showing in West End in 2018.

Wicked

Wicked is fast becoming a modern day classic as it continues to showcase spellbinding performances across the globe.

It is currently running at the Apollo Victoria Theatre.

It follows the story of good witch Glinda and misunderstood witch Elphaba in Oz before they fulfill their destinies as The Good Witch and Wicked Witch of the West in the beloved Wizard of Oz.

Where: Apollo Victoria Theatre.

When: Now to May 28.

Dreamgirls

(Image: Greg Williams)

The hit musical Dreamgirls is playing to UK crowds 35 years after its original debut on Broadway.

It features songs including And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going, Listen and One Night Only and follows trio Effie, Deena and Lorrell as they play backup to a huge star.

The manager pushes the girls into the spotlight where they discover a new found fame which costs friendships and relationships.

Where: Savoy Theatre.

When: Now to February 10.

Bat Out of Hell

The multi-award winning musical is returning to the London stage in April for a huge run of shows.

It follows a series of sold out shows this summer in both London and Manchester.

The musical sees songs taken from Meat Loaf's most successful and beloved album of the same name.

Where: Dominion Theatre

When: From April 2

Annie

Meera Syal stars at Miss Hannigan in the West End adaption of the classic musical Annie.

She will play the villain until September 18 when Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood takes over.

The story follows orphan Annie in 1930s New York who's chosen to spend Christmas with billionaire, Oliver Warbucks.

The Tony award winning musical features tracks including Hard Knock Life and Tomorrow.

Where: Piccadilly Theatre.

When: Now to February 18.

The Lion King

Disney's classic The Lion King which has been reimagined for the live stage, has been winning over audiences across the globe for years.

There is still plenty of time to see Simba's story as well as the iconic soundtrack performed live at the Lyceum Theatre.

Where: Lyceum Theatre.

When: Now to February 4.

Matlida

(Image: WalesOnline)

Since 2011 one of Roald Dahl's classic has been transformed on the live stage for audiences across the world.

The award-winning musical became an instant hit on London's West End which follows Matilda, a girl with extraordinary powers who finds solace in books from her family and evil head mistress Miss Trunchball.

Where: Cambridge Theatre

When: Now until February 10 (2019)

The Book of Mormon

This Tony award winning musical comes from the creators of South Park first debuted on the West End in 2013.

The story follows a pair of mismatched Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get.

Where: Prince of Wales Theatre.

When: Now to March 3.

Aladdin

The live stage adaption of Aladdin features all the classic songs from the Academy Award winning score.

The colourful show features stunning sets and more than 350 costumes.

Disney's Aladdin live musical is also produced by those responsible for The Lion King, so you won't be disappointed.

Where: Prince Edward Theatre.

When: Now to January 6.

