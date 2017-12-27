Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham are just over half way through their season as 2017 comes to a close and the club lie 11th in the Championship table - six points away from a play-off place after 24 games.

After the same number of games last season the Cottagers were only one point better off with 36, were one place better off and also six points away from sixth.

Fulham picked up 44 points in the remaining 22 games last term to finish five points clear of seventh placed Leeds United.

Despite the similarities in the start to the season manager Slavisa Jokanovic isn't actively focusing on another play-off push.

The ex-Watford manager said: "I hope we can achieve three points in the next game we play against Hull.

“At the end of the season, where are we going to finish, I don’t know.

“When we compare this season with last season after 24 games, last season we won 36, this year it’s 35.There doesn’t exist a big difference between points when you compare with our Play-Off season.

“We must keep going, we’re not surrendering in this competition.

"We can improve ourselves, [but] games like today encourage me, the Club and our supporters to believe we can be competitive in the Championship and fight for important targets.”